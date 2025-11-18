Coast Packing Company Launches 9th Annual LardLovers Recipe Contest: "Taste of Tradition - Heritage Recipes Reimagined"

Celebrating National Lard Day with a Call to Rediscover Flavor Through Family Roots

VERNON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Packing Company, the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western United States, today announced the launch of its 9th Annual LardLovers Recipe Contest, inviting home cooks, bakers, and chefs nationwide to bring fresh creativity to the flavors they grew up with.

This year's theme, "Taste of Tradition – Heritage Recipes Reimagined," shines a spotlight on cultural dishes and family favorites reinvented for modern kitchens with one timeless ingredient: real lard.

Running from November 18 through December 8, 2025, the contest celebrates National Lard Day and Coast's continued mission to champion authentic, natural animal fats in America's kitchens.

"For nearly a decade, the LardLovers Recipe Contest has shown us one universal truth: recipes carry our histories," said Greg Hozinsky, Corporate Chef, Coast Packing Company. "Behind every pie crust, tamale, biscuit or empanada is a story of a grandmother's technique, a cultural tradition, a flavor passed down through generations. This year, we're honoring that legacy while inspiring people to reimagine those dishes using lard, the ingredient that makes them truly unforgettable."

Now in its ninth year, Coast Packing's LardLovers Recipe Contest encourages a return to real, natural fats and celebrates the culinary traditions at the heart of American cooking. The campaign coincides with National Lard Day (December 8), celebrating the heritage, sustainability, and unmatched flavor of lard in global cuisine.

This year's contest features two categories: Sweet and Savory. Four winners will receive premium kitchen prizes designed for passionate home cooks.

2025 Prize Packages

Sweet Category

1st Prize: KitchenAid® Porcelain Artisan Stand Mixer with Walnut Bowl, 5 qt (MSRP $750)

KitchenAid® Porcelain Artisan Stand Mixer with Walnut Bowl, 5 qt (MSRP $750) 2nd Prize: Lancaster No. 10 Cast Iron Skillet (MSRP $225)

Savory Category

1st Prize: Heritage Steel 8-Piece Core Set (MSRP $650)

Heritage Steel 8-Piece Core Set (MSRP $650) 2nd Prize: Le Creuset Modern Heritage Round Dutch Oven (MSRP $336)

How to Enter

From November 18 to December 8, participants can submit recipes at www.coastpacking.com/lardlovers. Each entry must feature lard as a key ingredient and include:

Recipe title

Full ingredient list

Step-by-step instructions

One to three photos of the finished dish

Optional short essay: "How I Reinvented My Traditional Recipe Using Lard"

Entries are judged on flavor authenticity, creativity, integration of lard, and visual presentation.

Key Dates

Contest Launch : Monday, November 18, 2025

: Monday, November 18, 2025 Entries Close : Monday, December 8, 2025

: Monday, December 8, 2025 Judging Period : December 9–11, 2025

: December 9–11, 2025 Winners Announced On or Around: Friday, December 12, 2025

For full contest rules, past winning recipes, and entry details, visit www.coastpacking.com/lardlovers.

ABOUT COAST PACKING COMPANY

Coast Packing Company, founded in 1922, is the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western United States and a trusted name in the food industry. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Coast Packing Company offers products that enhance flavor, texture, and authenticity in commercial and home cooking. With a focus on sustainability and promoting healthier food options, Coast Packing Company remains dedicated to blending traditional values with a modern approach. For more information, visit www.coastpacking.com .

SOURCE Coast Packing Company