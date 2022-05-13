COAST Solidifies Distribution Deal with Midwest Food and Tobacco Group

Midwest Food and Tobacco operates across 5 US states and is one of the premier smokables distributors in the United States

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wisc., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12, quickly growing CBD smokes brand COAST announced their latest partnership with Midwest Food and Tobacco Group for a long-term distribution deal. The group is one of the premier tobacco and smokeables distributors in the US which gives COAST the opportunity to expand beyond their strong West Coast footprint. COAST is currently distributed in 1500 stores but expects this partnership to help them hit 5,000+ by end of year.

"We had been searching for the right CBD smokes brand when we stumbled across COAST," said MWFTG Director of Business Development, Kurt Lauden. "We were instantly drawn to their team's passion and drive. After working with them for the last few months we believe that COAST has the highest quality smokes on the market and the community and buzz they have created online is second to none."

COAST was excited to work with the company whose distribution efforts span over 3,000 locations across South and North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, where they see an engaged and sophisticated customer base from their active Instagram account @coast.smokes.

About COAST: Founded in 2019, COAST is a California-grown organic smokes company offering users a guilt-free smoke break alternative. COAST works closely with third-generation hemp farmers in California to bring the highest quality, handcrafted hemp blends to their customers. Created with sustainability and health in mind, COAST was created by smokers, for smokers.

