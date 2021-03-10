Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida Appoints Lisa G. Goldberg, Esq., Interim Executive Director

PLANTATION, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida announced today that Lisa G. Goldberg, Esq. will serve as the nonprofit's Interim Executive Director.

"I am honored to have been chosen by our Board of Directors to lead our staff," said Lisa G. Goldberg, Esq., Interim Executive Director. "My life's work with Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida has been deeply gratifying and I look forward to working with our team to continue to represent underserved residents during these unprecedented times."



For the past 16 years, Ms. Goldberg has served as the Director of the Family Law and Domestic Violence Unit for Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida. Ms. Goldberg's team represents victims of intimate partner violence in domestic violence and family law court. Prior to joining Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida in 2004, she worked as the Family Law Supervising Attorney at Legal Aid Service of Broward County for 20 years. In addition, Ms. Goldberg is a founding member of the Broward County Family Law Advisory Group, the Broward County Family Law Bench Bar Committee, and the Broward Domestic Violence Council. She earned a Juris Doctorate degree from Nova Southeastern University's Shepard Broad College of Law, a B.A. from the University of Maryland, and is a member of the Florida Bar and the United States Supreme Court.



To learn more about – Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida visit http://www.coasttocoastlegalaid.org/ or call (954) 736-2400.

COAST TO COAST LEGAL AID OF SOUTH FLORIDA is a not-for-profit law firm established in 2003 and funded, in part, by the Legal Services Corporation. Our mission is to improve the lives of low-income persons in our community through advocacy, education, representation and empowerment http://www.coasttocoastlegalaid.org /

Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida (CCLA) is a 501(c)(3) corporation registered with the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer services #CH19226. All donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. A COPY OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRATION AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER SERVICES BY CALLING TOLL-FREE 1-800-435-7352 WITHIN THE STATE OR VISITING WWW.FRESHFROMFLORIDA.COM . REGISTRATION DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT, APPROVAL OR RECOMMENDATION BY THE STATE.

CONTACT: Laurie Menekou (954) 732-0754 (or) [email protected]

SOURCE Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida

Related Links

http://www.coasttocoastlegalaid.org

