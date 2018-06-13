Coast to Coast TV Advertisement

WESTON, Florida, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- SALUD al dia magazine now is counting on a new and revamped TV station with new programming and promotion strategies taking more advantage of social media.
The great image this TV Company has only goes hand by hand with the great reputation of its talents and anchors, all of them with an extensive experience and credibility in the television media.
|
Signal is transmitted by :
|
COMCAST (Nationwide)
|
Channel 654
|
CHARTER SPECTRUM
|
Channel 367
|
ATLANTIC BROADBAND
|
Channel 250
|
ADVANCE CABLE COMMUNICATIONS
|
Channel 411
|
SLING LATINO and VIVO PLAY
|
Digital Platforms
Contact us to tailor make a proposal for you !!
Thank you so much for the given opportunity and don't forget we are at your disposition anytime. Please don't hesitate to contact us for further details.
Lets start working together !!
About SALUD al día magazine : this is a fully SPANISH life style health magazine that offers hard-hitting, current and authoritative medical news with individual perspectives for our Hispanic readership, written by medical doctors and health professionals.
We are the Hispanic printed media channel of diffusion for excellence for private and public health organizations.
SOURCE SALUD al dia magazine
Share this article