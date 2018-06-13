Coast to Coast TV Advertisement

WESTON, Florida, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- SALUD al dia magazine now is counting on a new and revamped TV station with new programming and promotion strategies taking more advantage of social media.

The great image this TV Company has only goes hand by hand with the great reputation of its talents and anchors, all of them with an extensive experience and credibility in the television media.

Signal is transmitted by : 


COMCAST (Nationwide)

Channel 654

CHARTER SPECTRUM

Channel 367

ATLANTIC BROADBAND

Channel 250

ADVANCE CABLE COMMUNICATIONS

Channel 411

SLING LATINO and VIVO PLAY

Digital Platforms

About SALUD al día magazine : this is a fully SPANISH life style health magazine that offers hard-hitting, current and authoritative medical news with individual perspectives for our Hispanic readership, written by medical doctors and health professionals.

We are the Hispanic printed media channel of diffusion for excellence for private and public health organizations.

