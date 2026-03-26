Coast Wealth Management Expands Fiduciary Retirement Planning Services Nationwide

Myrtle Beach-based fiduciary firm helps pre-retirees and retirees build structured retirement income plans and manage investments across South Carolina and nationwide.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Wealth Management, an independent, fee-based wealth management firm headquartered in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has announced the expansion of its retirement planning and investment management services to clients across South Carolina and nationwide through virtual consultations.

As more Americans approach retirement facing increased uncertainty around income planning, market volatility, and rising costs, the firm is focused on helping individuals create structured, reliable financial strategies designed for long-term stability.

Coast Wealth Management specializes in working with pre-retirees and retirees to develop personalized retirement income plans, manage investment portfolios, and navigate key financial decisions such as 401(k) rollovers, Social Security timing, and annuity strategies.

"Many people nearing retirement feel like they've done a good job saving, but aren't fully confident in how to turn that into a reliable income plan," said Flavio Medeiros, founder of Coast Wealth Management. "Our role is to bring clarity and structure to that transition so clients can move forward with confidence."

Operating as a fiduciary, the firm is committed to acting in the best interests of its clients, providing objective, personalized guidance tailored to each individual's goals and risk tolerance.

Led by a U.S. Navy veteran with over two decades of experience in financial services, Coast Wealth Management combines disciplined planning with a modern, technology-driven approach to client service.

Client assets are held with established third-party custodians, including Charles Schwab and Altruist, providing an additional layer of security and transparency.

The firm continues to serve clients locally throughout the Myrtle Beach and Grand Strand area, while also working with individuals across the country through secure virtual meetings and digital planning tools.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit coastwealthgroup.com.

Advisory services are offered through Coast Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser in South Carolina. The firm may only transact business in states where it is properly registered or exempt from registration.

About Coast Wealth Management Group

Coast Wealth Management is an independent, fee-based wealth management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, serving clients across the state and nationwide through virtual consultations. The firm specializes in retirement planning, investment management, and income strategies for pre-retirees and retirees.

As a fiduciary advisory firm, Coast Wealth Management is committed to acting in the best interests of its clients, providing personalized financial guidance designed to help individuals transition into and navigate retirement with clarity and confidence. Services include portfolio management, retirement income planning, 401(k) rollovers, annuity strategies, and comprehensive financial planning.

Founded by a U.S. Navy veteran with over two decades of experience in financial services, the firm combines disciplined planning with a modern, technology-driven approach to client service.

For more information, visit coastwealthgroup.com or schedule a consultation online.

Press Contact:

Flavio Medeiros

8438554910

https://www.coastwealthgroup.com/

SOURCE Coast Wealth Management