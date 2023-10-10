Coastal Bridge Advisors, Independent RIA, Celebrates 15 Years of Uncomplicating Wealth Management

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Bridge Advisors, a bicoastal boutique independent Registered Investment Adviser with offices in Westport, Connecticut, and Los Angeles, California, is proud to announce its 15th anniversary serving HNW and UHNW clients with unwavering commitment and dedication. The firm has a mission designed to simplify the complexities of wealth management through its "Uncomplicate It" approach.

Launched during the financial meltdown of 2008, Coastal Bridge Advisors has steadily grown to become a trusted beacon of financial experience, helping its clients make informed decisions at every step in the process. In addition, the firm's commitment to serving clients with integrity and devotion has contributed to remarkable growth throughout the past 15 years, from managing approximately $350 million in client assets under management to over $3 billion today. Founding Partner, Kevin Burns confirms "Despite the challenging environment, we were intent on creating a new business model. My only regret it is that we didn't start the firm 20 years earlier."

Alongside the financial growth achieved by Coastal Bridge Advisors, this milestone also underscores the invaluable contributions made by its dedicated advisors and team members. This, coupled with the firm's dedication to cultivating an environment that promotes both personal and professional development, has been instrumental in helping to deliver the utmost level of service and acumen to their clients.

Founding Partner, Jim Pratt-Heaney reports "The thing I enjoy most in my role as partner and adviser at Coastal Bridge is building relationships and trust with our clients and their families. It was clear to my partners and I in 2008, in the throes of the great financial crisis, that the only way to do this was as an independent firm. We share a very big 'Thank you' for all those who have helped us build this firm between two coasts. Dreamers thrive in communities that foster collaboration and support, and we believe that we have that!"

Coastal Bridge Advisors has also become an integral part of the Westport and Los Angeles communities by upholding a steadfast commitment to giving back. For example, the firm has supported not for profit initiatives and organizations such as Near & Far Aid, LA Center for Law & Justice, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Make-A-Wish CT, to enhance the well-being of their community and the lives of those in need.

"We are extremely proud of our 15-year journey and our growth. Our success is a testament to our client's trust, our agile team and our dedication to providing better client service, personalized and sophisticated guidance, as well as coordinated advice delivery," said Founding Partner, Bill Loftus. "We look forward to the future as we continue to develop and grow while maintaining our mission to 'Uncomplicate It' for our clients."

As Coastal Bridge Advisors looks ahead to the next 15 years, the firm remains committed to delivering individualized wealth management solutions for clients, fostering growth opportunities for teammates, and positively impacting the communities it serves.

About Coastal Bridge Advisors:

Coastal Bridge Advisors is an independent registered investment adviser founded in 2008 with the aim of providing better client service, personalized and sophisticated guidance, as well as coordinated advice delivery. Its goal is to "Uncomplicate It" for clients, which means explaining even the most complex concepts in a way that delivers the clarity clients deserve. The firm strives to help its clients to plan for retirement more clearly and more simply transfer wealth to future generations so they may more effortlessly enjoy the lifestyle they want today.

