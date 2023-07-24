Coastal Bridge Advisors Named to AdvisorHub's Top 100 RIAs to Watch

Advisor Kimberly Nelson, CFA®, CDFA®, ranked among top five on prestigious list

WESTPORT, Conn., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Bridge Advisors, a bicoastal boutique independent Registered Investment Adviser with offices in Westport, Connecticut, and Los Angeles, California, is pleased to announce that firm Advisor Kimberly R. Nelson, CFA®, CDFA®, has been recognized as a Top 100 Advisors to Watch by AdvisorHub, ranking among the top five of all included advisors in 2023.

"I am deeply humbled by this AdvisorHub recognition," said Kimberly. "My colleagues and I are dedicated to enhancing the quality of our clients' lives by uncomplicating and articulating their objectives clearly and succinctly to achieve their financial goals. Their success is our success and I look forward to continuing this journey together."

The 100 Top RIAs to Watch list assembles efficient and productive teams that have achieved scale without compromising their level of service while maintaining healthy growth. Additionally, advisors are ranked on the scope of practice measured by assets, production and level of service; growth of practice consisting of year-over-year growth in assets, households and production; and professionalism, including regulatory record, community service and team diversity.

"We're extremely proud of Kimberly," said President Jeff Fuhrman. "Her dedication to client success embodies the ethos of our company and the high standards we set. We look forward to continuing to advance our mission with such exceptional talent within our ranks."

Kimberly has built her financial and planning skills over the past two decades in the industry, including a degree in Business Finance, designation as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®), a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®), membership in the CFA® Institute and the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. She is an online contributor to Forbes on the topics of divorce and financial planning as well as a frequent podcast guest. Before working for Coastal Bridge Advisors, she honed her skills at Morgan Stanley, UBS Financial Services, and Oppenheimer and Co.

She is actively involved with Habitat for Humanity both in the U.S. and in Mexico. Kimberly formerly served as a board member and Treasurer of Grades of Green, a non-profit that works to instill environmental awareness in the minds of elementary school students and she has helped to establish a financial literacy program for the Los Angeles Center for Law and Justice. For her work helping others, she received a 2019 Women of Achievement Award from the Century City Chamber of Commerce.

About Coastal Bridge Advisors:

Celebrating 15 years of wealth advisory service, Coastal Bridge Advisors is an independent registered investment adviser founded in 2008 with the goal to "Uncomplicate It" for its clients. The firm is dedicated to simplifying estate planning, investment, tax, retirement, and liquidity event solutions for individuals, families, and businesses through clear communication and personalized strategies. With decades of combined industry experience, the Coastal Bridge Advisors team empowers clients to focus on their aspirations while providing the opportunity for financial well-being and a lasting legacy. For more information, please visit www.coastalbridgeadvisors.com.

For information regarding the firm, including its disclosures, visit www.coastalbridgeadvisors.com. Contact: Deirdre Childs, Director of Marketing, at 203-683-1530 or [email protected].

Award Methodology: Award evaluated time period of January 2021 through December 2023 team

AUM. Top 100 RIA category awarded June 20, 2023. Participation in this ranking is free, and AdvisorHub

receives no compensation from the participating advisors. Participation is open to all firms and advisors. Nominees are required to have a minimum of seven years'

experience, $100m minimum AUM, and a clean regulatory record. Using data on assets, households, and

production, we rank advisors on three categories: scale, growth, and professionalism. Scale. This is the traditional metric used in most rankings. It's essentially the size of the business and its

profitability. We also considered staffing, clientele, and several other factors. This in aggregate provides a

snapshot of the size and sophistication of a practice. Growth. This includes the year-over-year change in assets, households and production. We try to bias

organic growth over mergers and acquisitions, and we factor in market conditions. We want practices that

are growing aggressively regardless of their size. Professionalism. This includes the advisor's regulatory record, community involvement, and the overall

team makeup. We think it's important for the future of the industry that advisors perform their duties

ethically, are a positive force within their firms, and communities, and have open hiring practices. This methodology levels the playing field for advisors. While large and sophisticated practices are at a

natural advantage, they also need healthy growth to maintain that advantage. The list is broken into

several sublists: RIAs (fee-only), Over $1b, Under $1b, Next Gen, Women, Solo, and Fast-Growing. These

subcategories compensate for the wide range of business models in the industry.

