Coastal Bridge Petitions District Court to Reinstate Contractor License

BATON ROUGE, La., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Coastal Bridge LLC has filed a petition with the 19th Judicial Court of Baton Rouge, asking for the restoration of its contractor's license after the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors revoked the company's license on July 15th, 2021.

In its petition, Coastal Bridge said it had made several attempts to comply with evidence requested by the board, including financial statements from a CPA attesting to the company's ability to continue performing contract work.

"That should have ended the inquiry," Coastal Bridge said in its petition. "There is no evidence that Coastal Bridge has performed defective work or failed to complete a job for performance-related reasons."

Coastal Bridge said that Kelly Sills has been indicted in the court of public opinion and this Louisiana board unlawfully acted as judge and jury in the revocation of the company's license.

"In America, we embrace the notion of being presumed innocent until proven guilty, but sadly that has not been the reality in the pending allegations leveraged against Mr. Sills," the company said. "We know what the facts are and look forward to our day in court where truth and transparency will prevail over partiality and prejudice."

The board's actions show it has "exceeded their authority, abused their discretion, and deprived Coastal Bridge of due process" by revoking the company's licenses and demanding financial evidence not required for the renewal or application of a contractor's license, Coastal Bridge said.

Coastal Bridge was working on seven projects totaling $9 million in value when its license was revoked, creating uncertainty for the company's 23 employees.

The company is asking for the reinstatement of its license so it can continue with "the work it has done for 70 years," according to the petition.

ABOUT COASTAL BRIDGE

A contractor providing decades of expertise in all areas of construction, Coastal Bridge Company, LLC has primarily served the southeastern Louisiana area since 1928. Coastal Bridge Company has always been a privately held company. It is managed and operated by the third generation of family members.

ABOUT KELLY SILLS

Kelly Sills is a Louisiana-based serial entrepreneur who is dedicated to philanthropy. A family man of faith, he contributes significant time and money to organizations in order to create a better future and a kinder world.

SOURCE Coastal Bridge