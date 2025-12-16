Coastal Carolina Housing Market Shifts to Affordability Focus Amid Easing National Rates

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As national mortgage rates begin to stabilize and ease, a significant shift toward affordability and specific government-backed loan products is reshaping the real estate financing landscape in high-growth coastal markets like Brunswick County, North Carolina. New data from Motto Mortgage Professionals reveals an unprecedented surge in specific government-backed financing, pointing to a new wave of buyers gaining access to homeownership.

The local market data, comparing year-over-year mortgage products, shows a dramatic increase in the use of loan types designed to lower the barrier to entry for buyers, a trend resonating with national discussions on housing affordability.

Affordability Measures Drive Massive Growth in Key Loan Products.

While the overall number of cash and conventional sales saw minor changes of -1.71% and an 8.00% increase, respectively, the most eye-catching shifts were in the FHA and USDA categories.

FHA Loan Surge: FHA loans, which require lower down payments and offer more flexible credit requirements, saw sales skyrocket by 35.96%. This local trend echoes national efforts to improve first-time buyer and middle-class access as interest rates move lower after months of stability.

USDA Loan Explosion: The use of USDA loans, which often offer zero-down financing in eligible rural areas, jumped by a remarkable 106.25%, signaling a strong and growing demand in the outlying communities of the coastal county.

VA Loan Growth: Loans for veterans and active service members (VA) also saw a substantial increase, rising by 30.00%.

"This data clearly illustrates how crucial FHA, VA, and USDA financing are to the American Dream, particularly in desirable coastal regions," said James Barmore, Branch Manager at Motto Mortgage Professionals. "In an environment where national conversations center on housing affordability, this surge in specialized loan products shows that buyers are actively utilizing every available tool to purchase homes in markets that have seen significant appreciation, like Brunswick County."

Decreased Speculative and Niche Activity

In contrast to the rising accessibility-focused loans, terms of sale associated with niche or speculative activity saw marked declines:

Seller Financing plummeted by -44.44%, and Construction to Permanent loans fell by -45.71%.

1031 Exchanges, a tool for investment property sales, also decreased by -6.25%.

"These figures suggest a cooling of investment-driven sales and a return to primary residence transactions," said Stuart Champion, Senior Loan Officer at Motto Mortgage Professionals. Champion continued, "this is an encouraging sign for local residents as national experts forecast a more balanced housing market in the coming year."

The strong performance of government-backed mortgages in a popular destination like Brunswick County, NC, serves as a powerful indicator for the national housing market: as rates stabilize, specialized financing is the key mechanism unlocking inventory and restoring access to homeownership for millions of Americans.

About Motto Mortgage Professionals: A group of Hyperlocal® mortgage professionals serving Brunswick County, NC.

Web: mottomortgageprofessionals.com

SOURCE Motto Mortgage Professionals