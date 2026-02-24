Coastal Carolina Lands Trua Senior Living Locators Franchise

Trua SLL of Coastal Carolina Set To Help Seniors Find Compassionate Care

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trua, a franchise that helps families find ideal senior living options for their loved ones, has launched in Georgetown and Horry Counties in South Carolina. The brand recently welcomed new franchise owners Scott and Ellen Sullivan.

"Our decision to serve families through senior care was shaped by our own experiences navigating it firsthand," said the Sullivans. "For several years, my father lived with us, and after an injury, it became clear he needed additional senior living support. Despite our best efforts to research and make the right choice, the process was overwhelming and stressful. Later, as we cared for Ellen's parents through their illnesses, we encountered many of the same challenges. Those moments made it clear how valuable it would have been to have a trusted, caring guide, and why bringing Trua to our community felt so important."

Their goal is to serve as a trusted, no-cost resource for families, offering clear guidance, honest insight, and steady support during an often-overwhelming process. Trua's mission mirrors their passion for walking alongside families, helping them feel informed, supported, and confident as they explore senior living options.

Founded in 2019, Trua Senior Living Locators provides personalized guidance to help families navigate senior living options. The Cincinnati-based operation combines a blend of proprietary software, vetting protocols and skill sets to identify senior living options that best match their clients' personal wishes.

With personal experience supporting loved ones through senior care decisions and strong professional backgrounds, Scott and Ellen Sullivan bring both empathy and expertise to their Trua franchise. Ellen's background in social work and two decades of service through Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, combined with more than 30 years of business experience, allow them to support families with compassion while providing clear, reliable guidance.

"Our goal in this first year is simple: to build trust and be a dependable resource for families in our community," said the Sullivans. "To us, caring means listening closely, honoring each individual's dignity, and helping families feel supported and confident during an emotional transition."

Families and professionals looking for senior care for their loved ones or patients can learn more information by visiting https://truacares.com/trua-of-coastal-carolina/

SOURCE Trua Senior Living Locators of Coastal Carolina