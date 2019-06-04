Coastal Carolina Radiation Oncology and New Hanover Regional Medical Center-Radiation Oncology Adopt MIM Software as Provider of Standardization Platform

CLEVELAND, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of Radiation Oncology software, announced today that Coastal Carolina Radiation Oncology (CCRO) has selected MIM Software to provide a suite of advanced patient care software solutions at New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) Radiation Oncology sites in Wilmington and Supply, NC.

This investment with MIM Software was made with two groups in mind: the more than 1,500 patients who are treated each year and the dedicated staff of nurses, physicians, physicists, therapists, and dosimetrists who care for them.

This partnership will allow CCRO and NHRMC to work to advance patient safety by implementing workflows for deformable image fusion, dose accumulation, and chart rounds reviews with the clinical care team. This will also allow CCRO and NHRMC to standardize treatment planning protocols and utilize automation to improve patient treatment planning efficiency so patients can receive personalized, complex treatment quicker.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Coastal Carolina Radiation Oncology and New Hanover Regional Medical Center to aid in the mission of fighting cancer in southeastern North Carolina," said Andrew Nelson, CEO of MIM Software.

"CCRO's long-term agreement with MIM Software shows its commitment to embracing the cutting-edge Radiation Oncology solutions MIM Software provides including standardizing the department workflow to improve both quality and efficiency through automation."

Additionally, this partnership includes access to MIMcloud®, MIM Software's secure medical image service. MIMcloud provides a resource for storing, sharing, and viewing radiation-specific image and dose data that could provide a solution for treatment plan storage, recovery, and sharing in the event of a natural disaster.

"We are committed to providing our staff the tools they need to deliver the very best radiotherapy possible, as quickly and as safely as possible," said Dr. Michael Papagikos, Vice President of CCRO. "Investments in new technology allow CCRO and NHRMC to further our goal of being a high reliability organization that delivers efficient, advanced, high quality, patient-oriented care."

MIM Software is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-focused and innovative imaging, workflow, and data solutions. MIM Software offers a central software package which allows industry-leading oncology tools to be utilized together to maximize efficiency. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, MIM Software is a global and privately held company with offices worldwide.

CCRO and NHRMC-Radiation Oncology are the largest provider of Radiation Oncology services in southeastern NC and are committed to providing patients with advanced radiation techniques in an expert, compassionate, and respectful manner with the goal of improving and extending life. CCRO and NHRMC believe that a commitment to offer patients participation in high quality clinical research will improve cancer outcomes for both its patients and society.

