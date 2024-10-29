Coastal Christmas Returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds For Eight Days of Seasonal Merriment

San Diego's Favorite Holiday Experience Returns with Twinkling Lights, Pop-up Bars, a Holiday Wine Walk, Glice® Skating, a Holiday Market and Much More this December

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are about to get a whole lot brighter at the Del Mar Fairgrounds with the return of Coastal Christmas Holiday Light Spectacular ! Kicking off Friday, December 13, and running for select dates through December 26, this 8-day festive and immersive light display features shimmering lights and brings winter cheer to the beautiful California coast.

Coastal Christmas invites guests to step into their winter wonderland for a sparkling holiday escape filled with fun for the whole family. Revel in festive activities with friends and family that capture the true essence of the cheer-filled season. Stroll through dazzling light displays, glide across an eco-friendly Glice® rink, and enjoy delicious festive treats. Pick out thoughtful and unique gifts for loved ones at the Holiday Market while the kids bounce around Frosty's Fun Zone. No Christmas experience would be complete without a visit from Santa, and Coastal Christmas offers free photo opportunities with jolly old Saint Nick himself.

"Coastal Christmas is more than just an event—it's an experience that brings the joy of the season to the shores of Del Mar," says Vincenzo Giammanco, Founder and CEO of CBF Productions. "We're thrilled to bring families and friends together in such a beautiful setting, and we're confident this will become a beloved tradition for years to come."

Guests can jump into the holiday cheer and enjoy themed drinks and spirits at the Tipsy Elf Bar and Mistletoe Lounge or mosey on over to the Holiday Wine Walk on select nights to sample delightful wines. Those seeking a more private experience can reserve their very own Igloo or Fire Pit Table, complete with personal drink service, making for an extra special evening. In the spirit of the season, Coastal Christmas is proud to give back to the community with special promotional nights including Military Appreciation Night, First Responders Night, Teacher Appreciation Night, and more.

Make sure to check out the website for additional details and secure your tickets to Coastal Christmas. Tickets are available now and start at $12.95 for children 4-12 and $19.95 for adults. Children ages 3 and under are free. Tickets for the Holiday Wine Walk are $49.99 and guests must be 21+ with Valid ID to participate. Operating hours are from 4 PM - 9 PM. For more information on Coastal Christmas, including special promotional nights, please visit www.coastalchristmasdelmar.com .

About Coastal Christmas

Coastal Christmas is an 8-day holiday light spectacular hosted at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, bringing the magic of the season to the beautiful shores of California. With its enchanting light displays, festive activities and joyful atmosphere, Coastal Christmas promises to be a beloved annual tradition for families and friends seeking a winter wonderland experience on the West Coast. Open weekends and select dates, from December 13th to December 26th, Coastal Christmas features an immersive light display of shimmering lights, eco-friendly Glice® skating, a holiday market, holiday wine walk, free photos with Santa, private Igloo and Fire Pit Table reservations, and more.

SOURCE CBF Productions