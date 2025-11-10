Coastal Community Builders Wins Dual Gold Awards at the 2026 MUSE Creative Awards

The award-winning entry, created in collaboration with Ten Over Media of San Luis Obispo, showcases CCB's Trinity development in Grover Beach's emerging West End district. The piece combines real-world coastal footage with fully rendered architectural visualizations, creating an immersive cinematic experience that brought the project to life long before construction began.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have creative partners like Ten Over Media right here on the Central Coast," said Travis Ford, Chief Marketing Officer at Coastal Community Builders."Our goal was to capture the soul of Grover Beach's West End and our exciting new development, Trinity. The Ten Over team transformed that vision into a breathtaking visual story that reflects the spirit of the Central Coast and the quality that defines CCB."

At the time of production, Trinity was still a vacant lot. The collaboration between CCB and Ten Over Media relied entirely on architectural renderings, conceptual plans, and environmental photography to create a vision of the future community. The result is a seamless blend of reality and artistry, allowing viewers to experience what will soon be one of the Central Coast's most sought-after coastal addresses.

The MUSE Creative Awards are judged by an international panel of creative industry leaders and recognize the world's best in innovation, storytelling, and execution. This dual Gold recognition places Coastal Community Builders among a distinguished group of global brands whose creative marketing sets new standards for real estate storytelling.

Watch the award-winning video at https://youtu.be/UIbIhsDKLYw

Learn more about Trinity at CCB.Homes/Trinity or contact 805-556-7321 for sales and information.

DRE #01266964 | CSLB #738515

