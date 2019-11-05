Coastal Construction Group Implements Procore Enterprise-Wide to Drive Growth

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that Coastal Construction Group of South Florida has entered into an enterprise-wide agreement with Procore to implement Project Management, Quality and Safety and Project Financials. Coastal Construction Group is a leading, privately held construction company, ranking amongst the ENR 2019 Top 150 Contractors .

Coastal Construction Group has grown exponentially over the last few decades. The company now spans the state of Florida and totals some 400 employees. With this explosive growth came a need for scalable construction management technology.

"We experienced rapid growth and realized that in order to continue on our growth trajectory, we needed a platform that would allow us to further scale the business," said Tom Murphy, Co-President of Coastal Construction Group. "Procore provided the solution we were looking for with their unlimited user model and capability to manage a project from beginning to end."

Procore's integration with Sage 300 motivated Coastal Construction Group to take a closer look at the Procore platform. Many of Coastal Construction Group's large project financials were being managed with the Sage platform, which has since been integrated with Procore—making the company a major user of Procore's Construction Financials tool.

Coastal Construction Group is presently using Procore to manage its part of the second largest construction site in North America—this project has two major phases. Phase 1 will be the Marriott Marquis—the largest Marriott in the world, and official NFL Headquarters for Super Bowl LI. Coastal Construction Group is also building Miami's Aston Martin Residences. This grand luxury build will include—as one might expect—an automotive elevator for residents' vehicles, as well as other unique architectural amenities.

"We were looking for software that would make our existing process easier, simplify our workflow and empower the people in the field to communicate quickly and efficiently with our office staff," said Philip McCabe, Coastal Construction Group, Vice President of IT. "Additionally, finding a product that fully integrated with Sage 300 was important to our finance team and we were blown away by Procore's connector with Sage."

About Coastal Construction Group

Award-winning Coastal Construction Group and the Murphy family have been building projects throughout Florida for more than five decades, and have earned a reputation as one of the leading contractors in the Southeast region. Coastal currently has operations in Miami, Palm Beach, Naples, Orlando, and the Florida Keys, and specializes in commercial, hospitality, single and multi-family residential, educational, government-related facilities and disaster recovery projects. Coastal's portfolio includes more than 50 hotels and resorts in Florida, including the Ocean Reef Club, Boca Grande, Fisher Island Club, St. Regis Resort & Residences Bal Harbour, the Miami Beach Edition, The Ritz Carlton South Beach, SLS South Beach, Four Seasons, Faena Hotel, and the West Palm Beach Hilton as well as numerous South Florida condominiums, office buildings and schools—such as the Mansions at Acqualina, Porsche Design Tower, Residences by Armani Casa, Mystique, and the Bacardi World Headquarters. For more information on Coastal Construction Group, call 305-559-4900, or visit www.coastalconstruction.com.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at www.procore.com.

