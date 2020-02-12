Coastal Cosmetic + Implant Dentistry's Dr. Cappy Sinclair Named AACD Accredited Member
Feb 12, 2020, 11:36 ET
MADISON, Wis., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappy Sinclair, DDS, AAACD, has earned the Accredited Member credential in the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), joining an elite group of dental professionals who have successfully completed the Accreditation process in the Academy.
Since 1986, the AACD Accreditation process has provided an opportunity for dentists and laboratory technicians to enhance their professional skills and knowledge in cosmetic and restorative dentistry. Accreditation is an honor requiring a dedication to continuing education and responsible patient care.
Dr. Sinclair earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry. He has a multi-location practice in Virginia Beach, Coastal Cosmetic + Implant Dentistry. Dr. Sinclair currently serves as a board member for the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and is an ambassador for the Dawson Academy. He was recently selected as one of the Top 40 under 40 business owners in Hampton Roads by Inside Business. He is supported in all endeavors by his wife Lauren and loves the joys of fatherhood with his son Ryder. He has been an AACD member since 2010.
Dr. Sinclair will be honored for this achievement at AACD 2020 in Orlando on April 25. Coastal Cosmetic + Implant Dentistry is happily accepting new patients. If you are interested in learning more about the practice or scheduling an appointment you can reach out at www.smilevabeach.com or call at (757)222-3731.
For more information, visit www.aacd.com/accreditation.
About the AACD
The AACD is the world's largest non-profit member organization dedicated to advancing excellence in comprehensive oral care that combines art and science to optimally improve dental health, esthetics, and function. Comprised of more than 6,500 cosmetic dental professionals in 80 countries worldwide, the AACD fulfills its mission by offering superior educational opportunities, promoting and supporting a respected Accreditation credential, serving as a user-friendly and inviting forum for the creative exchange of knowledge and ideas, and providing accurate and useful information to the public and the profession.
Contact: Katie Neubauer, Content Marketing Specialist
American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry® (AACD)
402 W. Wilson Street
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608.237.8809
pr@aacd.com
SOURCE Coastal Cosmetic + Implant Dentistry
