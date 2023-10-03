Coastal Credit Union Renews Partnership with CUSO Financial Services

$4.8 Billion Credit Union Touts Experience and Personalized Service for Renewal

SAN DIEGO and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CUSO Financial Services, L.P. (CFS), a subsidiary of Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) is pleased to announce the renewal of its agreement with North Carolina-based Coastal Credit Union (Coastal). Established in 1967, Coastal now serves more than 331,000 members with more than $4.8 billion in assets.

"We've had an overwhelmingly positive experience with CFS over the last 12 years, so renewing our partnership was the best decision for us. With CFS, we get the complete package – access to leaders, innovative solutions for our financial professionals that empower them to deliver an exceptional member experience and the support we need to grow in the marketplace. It's been a win-win for all of us and we look forward to seeing what the next many years bring," said Tyler Grodi, CEO at Coastal.

"It's been an honor working alongside Coastal and their successful growth the past 12 years and we're excited to continue our partnership. We are a leader in the wealth management industry because we understand the value credit unions and financial professionals bring to the communities in which they are located. We are backed by nearly 30 years of experience, a talented team of innovators and customizable solutions like Unio™ and Clear1 that create program efficiencies and deepen the relationship between members and financial professionals. We appreciate Coastal's belief in us and are excited to continue building on their success," said Kevin Mummau, Co-Head of Atria's Financial Institution channel.

CFS provides a comprehensive framework for holistic wealth management guidance through an award-winning platform, tools, training, compliance oversight and personalized support, all aimed at helping the investment program succeed.

About CUSO Financial Services, L.P.
CUSO Financial Services, L.P. (CFS) and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC (SPF) are full-service broker-dealers, investment advisors and subsidiaries of Atria Wealth Solutions with over $40 billion in assets under administration. Established in 1997, CFS and SPF specialize in placing, supporting and providing customized wealth management solutions to over 200 banks and credit unions by delivering a sophisticated set of tools, services and capabilities for wealth management programs. For more information about CFS, SPF and Atria Wealth Solutions, visit atriawealth.com.

About Coastal Credit Union
Coastal Credit Union is headquartered in Raleigh, NC, with assets of more than $4.8 billion. With 24 locations throughout central North Carolina, the credit union serves more than 331,000 members. You can learn more about Coastal by visiting their website at https://www.coastal24.com/.

