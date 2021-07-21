Coastal Dispensary Announces Grand Opening of Stockton's Premier Adult-Use Cannabis Storefront and Delivery Service

STOCKTON, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal will open Stockton, California's premier adult-use cannabis dispensary and delivery service on July 23, 2021. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for noon at the storefront, located at 7840 West Lane, Unit F, and will be attended by community and industry leaders. Launch-related events and specials will be held throughout the weekend, including food trucks and vendor promotions.

Coastal Dispensary

Coastal is one of California's top adult-use retail cannabis brands and currently operates 11 licenses throughout the state. "We are excited to be bringing our retail experience and services to the city of Stockton," said Julian Michalowski, CEO of Coastal. "As one of the few adult-use cannabis retail operations in the region, we take our responsibility of stewardship seriously. We believe in the importance of working together as an industry and are committed to being a thoughtful, trusted, and responsible community partner," Michalowski added.

Coastal has developed a tailored menu of California's top cannabis brands that will be unique to the Stockton market. "Our diverse inventory ensures all customers — whether new or experienced — will find the products they are looking for," notes Sara Connolly, Chief Operating Officer of Coastal. "Products will be organized and displayed by effect, rather than category, encouraging customers to explore a variety of products that will meet their needs."

Additionally, Coastal will be bringing well-paying jobs with benefits to the city. "We are proud to be adding local employment opportunities to the Stockton community and allowing local residents to work in one of the fastest-growing and exciting industries of our time," adds Michalowski.

The new store is located at 7840 West Lane, Unit F, conveniently positioned in the same shopping center as Costco and Walgreens. The store will be opened daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Grand Opening events, specials, and promotions will be offered throughout the weekend of July 23-25, including an after-party all three nights at The Cluckin Rooster.

