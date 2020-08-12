Coastal Health and Raydiant Partner to Eliminate 99.99% of Germs Found on Self-Service Kiosks and Interactive Displays

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Health and digital signage and in-location experience solutions provider Raydiant announced the launch of a new partnership to provide antimicrobial protection on Raydiant's touchscreen, Kiosk and Virtual Room solutions.

With consumers more concerned than ever about bacteria and the spread of germs, the use of self-service technology is on the rise with 69% of consumers saying they are more likely to make in-store purchases if self-help kiosks are an option. As usage increases, high-touch areas such as interactive screens are becoming hot spots for bacteria. Coastal Health's technology helps mitigate 99.99% of the microbial bacteria traditionally found on these surface areas.

Under the new partnership, the antimicrobial film will be placed over the Microsoft Surface tablet's exterior to reduce the transfer of harmful bacteria and viruses. The antimicrobial film helps reduce germs and bacteria from staying on the surface it protects. Without the film, bacteria can live on the surfaces and quickly spread to others who interact with the device.

Commenting on the partnership, Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat said, "We've been in the trenches working with our customers throughout this pandemic and we know that keeping customers and employees safe is their number one priority. We're incredibly excited to launch this partnership that will support them as they adapt to the evolving expectations of consumers."

Understanding the importance of creating safer environments, Raydiant began exploring solutions that would enable them to enhance the Microsoft Surface tablet with an antimicrobial film. Adding this layer of protection will help make the consumer feel more comfortable using the technology. "Companies are discovering that they can run their business smoothly with team members working from home on certain days. This increases the number of shared workspaces when employees are in the office. Applying this film will help reduce the spread of germs before the next person can get their hands on it," said Jack Corrao, Managing Partner of Coastal Health.

Raydiant helps brick and mortar businesses create memorable in-store experiences by transforming their TVs into interactive digital signage that drive messaging, sales, and engagement. By simply plugging Raydiant's hardware into any TV, users have access to their full experience platform where they can create and manage their in-store experience from anywhere. Founded in April 2017 and formerly known as Mira, Raydiant is backed by technology investors, including Bloomberg, Inc., Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.

