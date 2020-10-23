Coastal Health USA Announces AntiMicrobial Film for iPhone 12

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Health USA announced today a line of antimicrobial film for the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple devices. The antimicrobial technology in the film passively works in real-time to reduce microbial bacteria found on commonly touched surfaces.

"Coastal Health USA has seen increased demand for antimicrobial protection that enhances the form and function of today's smartphones," said Jack Corrao, Managing Partner at Coastal Health USA. "We are pleased to provide a full line of antimicrobial film in a range of price points starting at $19.99. We strived to think of every detail to ensure that the new antimicrobial film works seamlessly while letting the phone's unique design elements shine through."

The antimicrobial film is part of the SurfaceHealth ™ family of solutions. Coastal Health USA develops Infection Control Plans by auditing your janitorial/cleaning procedures and implementing antimicrobial technology to help with disinfection. They maintain the quality of these antimicrobial solutions through ATP swab testing powered by 3M™.

The following Coastal Health USA products are available immediately for all iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple devices:

Antimicrobial Optically Clear Front/Back Cover

The antimicrobial screen film is backed by the company's Advantage Program, which provides free antimicrobial screen film replacements during the life of the device.

For more information on the complete lineup of products available for the new iPhone 12 models, visit www.coastalhealth.us/products/iphone12.php.

