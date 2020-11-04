Coastal Health USA Launches Infection Control Management Solution Specifically for the Education Staff and Students

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Health USA announced a powerful, first-of-its-kind solution that enables educational institutions to develop or strengthen their infection control programs. Coastal Health USA's solution is a unique combination of easy-to-use software and expert consultation that audits your current organization and provides recommendations for reducing germs. Once completed, Coastal Health USA continues to perform ongoing audits using 3M's™ ATP testing to ensure your facility's infection control plan is adhered to and antimicrobial solutions are effective.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a devastating toll on educations' students and staff who have worked tirelessly under unprecedented conditions. It has also exposed the critical deficiencies in how our industry manages infection control and safety programs," says Jack Corrao, Managing Partner, Coastal Health USA. "We need a modern approach that combines digital tools and expert guidance to strengthen and streamline infection control programs at education facilities."

Infection control and safety are long-standing issues. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that employees are twice as likely to suffer a non-fatal injury/illness than employees in construction, six times more likely than oil and gas extraction. With COVID-19, injury/illness rates in these industries are likely to deteriorate further. An immediate change in how we protect our students and staff is needed.

How Coastal Health USA Transforms Infection Control

Coastal Health USA takes a holistic, structured approach to infection control based on their "AIM" strategy—Audit, Implement, and Maintain. This proven process is used in other "safety-first" industries. Coastal Health USA compliments your current custodial services by adding infection control solutions that specially address high-touch areas. A multi-technology approach must be taken to address minimizing pathogens spreading in education environments.

Audit

Utilizing 3M™ ATB swab testing rapidly measures actively growing microorganisms by detecting ATP on high-touch surfaces. Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) is the "energy currency" molecule found in all living organisms. Without testing, your environment may not be properly cleaned and has an increased chance of spreading germs. ATP testing gives you accurate results to ensure your environment is safe for its employees and customers. Utilizing the test results, Coastal Health USA can prove how effective your current janitorial services are. Our initial audit serves as the foundation of our infection control plan.

Implement

After testing high-touch areas onsite, Coastal Health USA reviews the ATP data with you and makes suggestions to remediate high-touch areas with EPA and FDA solutions such as Antimicrobial Film/Technology, UVC-LED Cases, Disinfectant Spray, and Washable Antimicrobial Peripherals. Coastal Health USA works with you to schedule the product installations to take place outside business operating hours. The installation process can take one to fourteen days depending on the size of your facility and the scope of your infection control plan. Once installations are complete, Coastal Health USA then moves forward with a walkthrough to review the install.

Maintain

Once Implementations are finished, Coastal Health USA provides you with ongoing audits to maintain the quality of our SurfaceHealth™ solutions. Weekly or monthly audits are provided by Coastal Health USA to ensure your facility is remediating high-touch areas. They also test to ensure the antimicrobial technology implemented is still highly effective and replaces the solutions if need be.

To schedule your FREE AUDIT, visit our website.

About Coastal Health USA

Coastal Health USA is located in San Diego and specializes in developing infection control plans with EPA and FDA regulated solutions for clinical, commercial, and public environments. Coastal Health USA's SurfaceHealthTM ATP testing helps identify and reduce harmful bacteria and viruses living on high-touch surfaces like door handles, POS systems, handrails, and more. Coastal Health USA helps educate companies and employees through our comprehensive auditing and disinfecting solutions. Their goal is to provide protection and more comfort for companies, their employees, and their customers.

Media Contact: Jack Corrao, 858-735-5822, [email protected]

SOURCE Coastal Health USA