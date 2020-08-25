Coastal Health USA Selects 3M™ Clean-Trace™ for Environmental Data Gathering for Their Infection Control Planning Services

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Health USA and 3M unite to provide businesses with Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) monitoring system for high-touch surfaces. Utilizing 3M's best of breed technology, Coastal Health USA will be able to provide accurate testing measurements on the level of bacterial contamination on surfaces such as countertops, tabletops, doorknobs, restroom sinks, check-in areas, and more.

"After installing our SurfaceHealthTM solutions in various businesses, our customers requested validation that their janitorial services were properly cleaning and disinfecting. Our incorporation of 3M's cloud-enabled monitoring services provides this analytical data on surfaces as a building block for the development of our Infectious Control Plan (ICP) for customers." Jack Corrao, Managing Partner

SurfaceHealth'sTM onsite high-touch audits walk customers through a multi-step environmental process that includes:

Audit and observation of your current janitorial plan

Onsite environmental hygiene testing

Analytical review of ATP testing

Development of ICP (Infection Control Plan) documentation

Recommendations based on infection control best practices

Ongoing compliance audits

About 3M

3M is a national organization, located in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and is the leading provider in worker safety, US health care, and consumer goods. 3M touches virtually every part of your life. With medical dressings that help wounds heal faster, reflective materials that make our roadways safer, and even stethoscopes that listen to astronauts' heartbeats in space, 3M and their technology make the impossible, possible. Their goal is to apply their science to make our lives better.

About Coastal Health USA

Coastal Health USA was established in 2018 with the mission of bringing Healthcare Infection Control solutions to the masses. With over 15 years of Infection Control experience, our team has successfully implemented washable, antimicrobial, and UVC technology in Healthcare facilities all over the world. Our team specializes in developing infection control plans with EPA & FDA regulated solutions for clinical, commercial, and public environments. We also work with companies and educational facilities to set up foundations that provide cleaner surfaces, easier access to sanitary devices, and green disinfectants on multi-use applications. To schedule your facilities' free assessment, visit our page: https://www.coastalhealth.us/assessment.php

Contact information:

Jack Corrao

Managing Partner, Coastal Health USA

858 210 8188

[email protected]

11230 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 100

San Diego, CA 92121

SOURCE Coastal Health USA

