Coastal Health USA's SurfaceHealth™ Solutions Help Businesses Provide a Safer and Cleaner Environment for Their Employees and Guests to Return To

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infectious control experts Coastal Health USA has helped numerous companies of all sizes and industries feel safer throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Coastal Health USA's audit, implement, and maintain strategy has been critical to helping organizations protect their employees and customers from cross-contamination in the workplace.

In May of 2020, Coastal Health USA donated their SurfaceHealth™ offering of environmental ATP testing, antimicrobial film, and a Covid-19 EPA-approved disinfectant spray for the City of San Diego's Operation Shelter at Home. After seeing the value of the Infection Control Process at Operation Shelter at Home, the City of San Diego contracted Coastal Health to deploy their Infection Control Process to various bridge shelters and housing commission projects. This caught the eye of Alpha Project, one of the largest non-profit providers for humans services in the City of San Diego. Alpha Project reached out to Coastal Health USA to help ensure their staff and residents were in a cleaner and safer environment. Coastal Health USA went onsite to Alpha Project's facilities to perform an Infection Control audit of their high-traffic and shared areas within the facilities. After analyzing the audit data, the Coastal Health USA team put together a robust Infection Control Plan (ICP) with recommendations and solutions for their high-touch/high-traffic areas and shared devices in the facility. Coastal Health USA installed their SurfaceHealth™ solutions at Alpha Square, Alpha Lofts, and Casa Raphael. Alpha Project continues to have an environmental audit every quarter to ensure their staff and outside the janitorial group are cleaning and sanitizing correctly, which is a major factor in keeping the integrity of their new Infection Control Process and Plan.

"We are constantly looking for opportunities to make our programs not only more effective but also safer, especially when it comes to infection prevention. Coastal Health USA assists by providing an extra level of support in our ongoing efforts to keep our programs as safe as possible for residents, staff, and visitors," said Bob McElroy, President, and CEO of Alpha Project.

If you are interested in a free assessment from Coastal Health USA, please visit our website.

If you are interested in learning more about Alpha Project and donating to their organization please visit, https://www.alphaproject.org/donate.

Media Contact:

Ellis Davis

[email protected]

(858)-210-8188

https://www.coastalhealth.us/assessment.php

About Coastal Health USA

Coastal Health USA was established in 2018 with the mission of bringing Healthcare Infection Control solutions to the masses. Coastal Health USA audits the cleanliness of their customer's facilities, implements solutions to reduce bacteria, viruses, and COVID-19, and maintains the quality of these solutions over time. With over 15 years of Infection Control experience, their team has successfully implemented washable, antimicrobial, and UVC technology in facilities worldwide.

About Alpha Project

Alpha Project is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) human services organization that serves over 4,000 men, women, and children each day. Services offered include affordable housing, residential substance abuse treatment, supportive housing for people with special needs, basic and emergency services for the homeless, transportation assistance, mental health counseling, employment training, preparation and placement, emergency shelter, HIV/AIDS, education, outreach and prevention, and community services. If you are interested in finding out more about Alpha Project, or can make a donation, please visit their website.

SOURCE Coastal Health USA