Coastal Hospice Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

News provided by

Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care

22 Jan, 2024, 17:00 ET

SALISBURY, Md., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care ("Coastal Hospice") based in Salisbury, Maryland, recently experienced a data security incident that involved some of its patient data including certain personal and protected health information. Coastal Hospice has sent notification of this incident to potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On July 24, 2023, Coastal Hospice experienced a network disruption and immediately initiated an investigation of the matter. Coastal Hospice engaged cybersecurity experts to assist with the process. The investigation determined that certain files may have been acquired without authorization. After a thorough review of those files, on or about November 20, 2023, certain individuals' personal and/or protected health information was identified as being contained within the potentially affected data.

Coastal Hospice provided notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals beginning on January 22, 2024.  In so doing, Coastal Hospice provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially affected individuals can take to help protect their information.  The information that was potentially impacted as a result of this incident includes name, Social Security number, date of birth, medical diagnosis information, individual health insurance policy number, physician or medical facility information, medical condition or treatment information and patient account number

Coastal Hospice takes the security and privacy of all information very seriously. Coastal Hospice has enhanced its network security and has reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in an effort to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Coastal Hospice has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time and can be reached at 888-541-0492.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Coastal Hospice, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care

