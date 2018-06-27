Coastal Living's 2018 Idea House To Be Located In Beaufort, South Carolina

NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's Coastal Living announces that its popular annual Idea House is located in the Habersham community in Beaufort, South Carolina, a Coastal Living and Southern Living-inspired community. This year's home is open for public tours July 5 through October 28. It will also be featured in the September issue of Coastal Living magazine, available on newsstands August 10. There is a $15 entrance fee and tickets can be purchased at coastalliving.com/ideahouse or at the Habersham Sales office, 22 Market Beaufort, SC 29906. A portion of proceeds benefit The Boys and Girls Club of Northern Beaufort County. For more information, click here.

"Each year, we build a home that represents the best of the coast—the design team, the building materials, the decorating products—and, of course, the location is everything. We wanted this house to be as special as the Coastal Living brand, and I think we nailed it," says Sid Evans, Editor-in-Chief, Coastal Living.

The 2018 Idea House features interiors by celebrated designer Jenny Keenan and is built by Allen Patterson Residential, LLC. The architecture for the project is designed by Eric Moser of Moser Design Group. The landscape architect is M. Brock Designs, LLC. The marsh front home showcases modern design trends and innovations while relying on classic coastal elements to maintain a timeless look. Keenan is known for her deft touch with color, pattern and texture and for her use of organic elements that make interiors feel casual and relaxed. Throughout the house, the architecture and building teams' commitment to light-filled spaces keeps the focus on the lush marsh views. The finished house plans (Coastal Living Cottage Plan Number 1986) will be available for purchase online at www.coastallivinghouseplans.com/plans/SL1986.

There are currently nine sponsors of the 2018 Idea House whose products will be included in the home: AZEK® Building Products, Belgard, Carolina Lanterns & Lighting, Circa Lighting, James Hardie Building Products, Inc., LEE Industries, Lloyd Flanders®, Marvin Windows and Doors and VELUX Skylights.

"This year's Idea House is a big win in print and digital and on our social platforms for Coastal Living. We're continuing that legacy of introducing our audience to new ideas in coastal design, and we're excited to bring our sponsors to our award-winning Idea House program in Habersham," says Deirdre Finnegan, Publisher, Coastal Living.

In addition, Coastal Living and sister brand Southern Living are hosting a sweepstakes for consumers to enter to win a trip to visit one of the brands' Idea Houses from now until June 30. For more information, click here.

