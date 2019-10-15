Coastal Medical Teams Up with PatientWisdom, Inc. to Launch Patient Engagement Solution

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientWisdom, Inc., the digital health company with a suite of solutions that improve health and care by listening to patients, providers, and community members – individually and at scale – today announced that Coastal Medical of Rhode Island has launched the PatientWisdom solution. The mobile-responsive solution gives both adult patients and pediatric patients' families a simple and powerful way to share what is most important to them ahead of clinical encounters.

"Coastal Medical is excited to collaborate with PatientWisdom, Inc. to implement the PatientWisdom solution for patients of all ages," explains Edward McGookin, MD, MHCDS, FAAP, Chief Medical Officer. "Patient experience and patient engagement are at the core of Coastal Medical's mission of delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. With PatientWisdom, we can do an even better job of caring for our patients by helping providers learn more about what is most important to them and their families."

Before a visit, patients or family members complete templated stories to securely share information about themselves or their children, with a focus on what matters to them as people. PatientWisdom then distills the information into an at-a-glance inSIGHT summary that helps care teams better understand goals, challenges, and preferences.

"Coastal Medical has been an ideal innovation partner, and we are grateful to collaborate on this first-ever pediatric application of PatientWisdom," said Dr. Gregory Makoul, Founder and CEO of PatientWisdom, Inc. "The clinical team is highly engaged in incorporating PatientWisdom into their workflow to transform the experience and delivery of care for their patients and families."

Coastal Medical joins other innovative health organizations using PatientWisdom, including Allina Health, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, OSF HealthCare, and Yale New Haven Health.

About Coastal Medical

Coastal Medical is a physician owned and governed primary care driven Accountable Care Organization (ACO) delivering care to 120,000 patients with a team of over 125 providers located in 20 medical offices across Rhode Island. Coastal supports the three-part aim of better care, better health and lower cost and earned an average Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO quality score of 97.5% (2013-2017). Coastal is committed to providing outstanding care to its patients by offering 365-day access to sick visits, developing chronic care management programs for its sickest patients, and building care teams that support its providers in delivering high-quality care. For more information, please visit www.coastalmedical.com .

About PatientWisdom, Inc.

PatientWisdom, Inc. developed a digital health platform that improves the experience and delivery of care by listening to the people involved – individually and at scale. The company is based in New Haven, CT and offers three powerful solutions: PatientWisdom makes it easy to understand what matters to patients ahead of clinical encounters to transform the patient experience; ProviderWisdom obtains real-world insights from clinicians and staff to enhance engagement, address burnout and streamline care; CommunityWisdom produces a deep view of the community to give health organizations clear lines-of-sight for developing or partnering with programs people will actually use. The Tech Tribune named PatientWisdom, Inc. one of the Best Tech Startups in 2018 and 2019, and PatientWisdom was named "Most-Patient Centered" and an Audience Favorite at the Health Tech StandOut! Competition during the 2018 Connected Health Conference. To learn more, please visit www.patientwisdom.com.

