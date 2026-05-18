Coastal Medical Transportation Systems Announces Acquisition of Alert Ambulance, Continues Expansion of Regional Care Network

HYANNIS, Mass., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Medical Transportation Systems (CMTS), a leading privately owned and operated medical transportation provider in New England, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Alert Ambulance Service. This strategic acquisition marks the next chapter in CMTS's expansion, following its successful integration of Fallon and Lifeline Ambulance Services, the Massachusetts transportation arm of Transformative Healthcare, in late 2022.

By bringing Alert Ambulance into the CMTS portfolio, the company further solidifies its position as one of the largest and most comprehensive ambulance and medical transportation providers in New England. The investment is designed to close gaps in care delivery and enhance emergency and non-emergency medical services across New England.

"Welcoming Alert's dedicated EMS clinicians, support staff, and longstanding customers to the Coastal family is a thrilling next chapter for us," said Alexandre Theoharidis, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CMTS. "With expansion into Rhode Island and deepening our roots in Massachusetts and New Hampshire — and now backed by a combined team of nearly 1,500 strong — our shared expertise ensures we will continue to set the highest standard for patient care and customer service."

Strategic Impact and Scale

The acquisition of Alert Ambulance provides several immediate benefits to the region's healthcare infrastructure:

Expanded Geographic Reach: Integrates Alert's established service routes with CMTS's existing coverage across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.





Operational Synergy: Increases the availability of backup resources and patient transport capacity, ensuring efficient response times, continuity of care, and reliable inter-facility transfers.





Workforce Integration: Alert Ambulance employees will be welcomed into the CMTS team, gaining access to the Coastal EMS Academy and state-of-the-art training programs.





Advanced Fleet: The addition of Alert's vehicles brings the combined CMTS fleet to over 325 vehicles, including ambulances and specialized transport vehicles.

Commitment to Continuity

Current customers of Alert Ambulance can expect full continuity of service with no disruption to daily operations. The transition will focus on maintaining the "locally owned and operated" feel that both companies are known for, while introducing CMTS' signature technology-driven logistics and clinically superior care standards.

"Our mission remains the same: providing the highest quality of care with compassion, dignity, and respect," added Theoharidis. "As we grow, we remain deeply committed to the communities we serve and the healthcare professionals who make our work possible."

About Coastal Medical Transportation Systems

Founded in 2013, Coastal Medical Transportation Systems (CMTS) is a 24/7 medical transportation provider serving New England. CMTS provides a variety of services, including Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Life Support (ALS), 911 emergency response, and specialized wheelchair transportation. Locally owned and operated, CMTS is dedicated to utilizing the latest EMS technology and providing a superior work environment for its 1,300+ employees. For more information, visit www.cmtsma.com.

SOURCE Coastal Medical Transportation Systems