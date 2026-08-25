Coastal Mississippi Announces Biggest Events of Fall, Where Milestones and Music Meet

Signature festivals lead the way, from the 30th Cruisin' the Coast to the 48th Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival

BILOXI, Miss., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer winds down, Coastal Mississippi invites travelers to experience one of its vibrant and most celebrated seasons yet. From Labor Day weekend through November, the destination's 62 miles of white-sand shorelines will host a lineup of milestone anniversaries, live music, and long-standing community traditions.

Fall 2026 Biggest Events in Coastal Mississippi:

As summer winds down, Coastal Mississippi invites travelers to experience one of its vibrant and most celebrated seasons yet.

"Fall is one of our favorite times to welcome both new and returning visitors to Coastal Mississippi," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. "As the weather cools down, our events calendar heats up, creating incredible energy across the Coast. From beautiful days outdoors to festivals, food, music, and one-of-a-kind experiences, fall is the perfect time to discover, or rediscover, all the wonders of Coastal Mississippi."

For more information on the countless ways to explore Coastal Mississippi this fall, or to plan a trip today, please visit CoastalMississippi.com or follow @PlayCoastalMS on social media.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business travelers to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi