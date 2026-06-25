Coastal Mississippi Invites Travelers to Reel in Summer Adventure for National Fishing Month

The Mississippi Gulf Coast offers barrier island adventures, family-friendly charter trips, and unforgettable days on the water.

BILOXI, Miss., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Fishing Month casts off in August, Coastal Mississippi invites travelers to experience one of the most diverse and abundant fishing destinations in the United States. From barrier island adventures and family-friendly charter trips to freshwater fishing and offshore excursions, Coastal Mississippi offers opportunities for anglers of all skill levels to get out on the water. Alongside fishing adventures, visitors will find fresh seafood, waterfront attractions, white-sand beaches, and scenic coastal experiences throughout the region.

As National Fishing Month casts, Coastal Mississippi invites travelers to experience one of the most diverse and abundant fishing destinations in the United States.

Coastal Mississippi offers the perfect backdrop for a late-summer fishing getaway. Highlights include:

Fisherman Guide Services: Based in Pass Christian, Fisherman Guide Services offers half-day and full-day nearshore fishing excursions where anglers can target a variety of local species, nighttime floundering trips in the shallow waters near Cat Island, and a catch-and-cook experience at Shaggy's Pass Harbor. Visitors can also take advantage of golf-and-fishing packages through a partnership with The Oaks Golf Club, creating the ultimate outdoor getaway along Coastal Mississippi.

Based in Pass Christian, Fisherman Guide Services offers half-day and full-day nearshore fishing excursions where anglers can target a variety of local species, nighttime floundering trips in the shallow waters near Cat Island, and a catch-and-cook experience at Shaggy's Pass Harbor. Visitors can also take advantage of golf-and-fishing packages through a partnership with The Oaks Golf Club, creating the ultimate outdoor getaway along Coastal Mississippi. Fish-On Charters: Departing from Biloxi's Point Cadet Marina, Fish-On Charters takes anglers offshore to fish around barrier islands, artificial reefs, wrecks and oil rigs. Summer catches commonly include red snapper, grouper, amberjack, cobia, and king mackerel.

Departing from Biloxi's Point Cadet Marina, Fish-On Charters takes anglers offshore to fish around barrier islands, artificial reefs, wrecks and oil rigs. Summer catches commonly include red snapper, grouper, amberjack, cobia, and king mackerel. Blackdot Charters: For those looking to explore Biloxi's bays, rivers, and marshes, Blackdot Charters offers inshore fishing excursions that are ideal for families and beginners. Anglers may reel in redfish, speckled trout, white trout and jack crevalle while exploring some of Coastal Mississippi's most productive inshore waters.

For those looking to explore Biloxi's bays, rivers, and marshes, Blackdot Charters offers inshore fishing excursions that are ideal for families and beginners. Anglers may reel in redfish, speckled trout, white trout and jack crevalle while exploring some of Coastal Mississippi's most productive inshore waters. Fish-Finder Charters: Fish-Finder Charters offers half-day and full-day charters for both inshore and offshore fishing. Possible catches include red snapper, king and Spanish mackerel, sharks, red drum, speckled trout, white trout and more.

Fish-Finder Charters offers half-day and full-day charters for both inshore and offshore fishing. Possible catches include red snapper, king and Spanish mackerel, sharks, red drum, speckled trout, white trout and more. Fish Assassin Charters: Located in Gulfport, Fish Assassin Charters takes anglers into the productive inshore marshes, bays, and estuaries that thrive throughout the summer months in Coastal Mississippi. Guided by a captain with decades of experience fishing the local waters, these excursions showcase some of the region's best inshore fishing opportunities.

Located in Gulfport, Fish Assassin Charters takes anglers into the productive inshore marshes, bays, and estuaries that thrive throughout the summer months in Coastal Mississippi. Guided by a captain with decades of experience fishing the local waters, these excursions showcase some of the region's best inshore fishing opportunities. Presley's Outing: Located on Goodes Mill Lake in Moss Point, Presley's Outing features RV campsites, freshwater fishing, fishing piers, and a boat launch, making it a great destination for a National Fishing Month getaway. Day passes are available for non-camping visitors, with opportunities for boating and fishing, plus rentals including kayaks, Seacycles and paddleboards.

Located on Goodes Mill Lake in Moss Point, Presley's Outing features RV campsites, freshwater fishing, fishing piers, and a boat launch, making it a great destination for a National Fishing Month getaway. Day passes are available for non-camping visitors, with opportunities for boating and fishing, plus rentals including kayaks, Seacycles and paddleboards. Lighthouse Park: Home to the famous Gateway Oak, a 100-year-old live oak tree, Lighthouse Park offers easy access to fishing on the Pascagoula River. Anglers will find two boat ramps, ample parking, a pavilion, and a fish cleaning station on-site.

Home to the famous Gateway Oak, a 100-year-old live oak tree, Lighthouse Park offers easy access to fishing on the Pascagoula River. Anglers will find two boat ramps, ample parking, a pavilion, and a fish cleaning station on-site. Ship Island Excursions: Departing from Gulfport, Ship Island Excursions offers ferry service to Ship Island, Coastal Mississippi's only ferry-accessible barrier island, where a day of beach fishing, shelling, wildlife viewing, and exploration awaits. Anglers are welcome to bring their own fishing gear aboard; however, bait, tackle, and fishing equipment, while not provided, are available from nearby Gulfport Marina Bait & Tackle.

Departing from Gulfport, Ship Island Excursions offers ferry service to Ship Island, Coastal Mississippi's only ferry-accessible barrier island, where a day of beach fishing, shelling, wildlife viewing, and exploration awaits. Anglers are welcome to bring their own fishing gear aboard; however, bait, tackle, and fishing equipment, while not provided, are available from nearby Gulfport Marina Bait & Tackle. Spot On Charters: Based in Gautier, Spot On Charters offers guided fishing trips on the Pascagoula River marsh and the Mississippi Sound. Anglers can target redfish, flounder, sheepshead, snapper, sharks and more on four- to eight-hour excursions.

Based in Gautier, Spot On Charters offers guided fishing trips on the Pascagoula River marsh and the Mississippi Sound. Anglers can target redfish, flounder, sheepshead, snapper, sharks and more on four- to eight-hour excursions. Shore Thing Fishing Charters: Located in Bay St. Louis, Shore Thing Fishing Charters offers its all-inclusive "Cat Island Experience," giving anglers the opportunity to fish and stay on one of Coastal Mississippi's most remote barrier islands. Packages include fishing, lodging, meals, and more, with two- and three-night options available for both small and large groups.

Located in Bay St. Louis, Shore Thing Fishing Charters offers its all-inclusive "Cat Island Experience," giving anglers the opportunity to fish and stay on one of Coastal Mississippi's most remote barrier islands. Packages include fishing, lodging, meals, and more, with two- and three-night options available for both small and large groups. Catch and Cook: Anglers visiting the Mississippi Gulf Coast can take their fresh catch straight to Shaggy's in Biloxi, Gulfport or Pass Christian through the restaurant's popular "You Catch, We Cook" program. Seafood is prepared grilled, blackened, or fried, creating a true dock-to-table dining experience after a day on the water.

Anglers visiting the Mississippi Gulf Coast can take their fresh catch straight to Shaggy's in Biloxi, Gulfport or Pass Christian through the restaurant's popular "You Catch, We Cook" program. Seafood is prepared grilled, blackened, or fried, creating a true dock-to-table dining experience after a day on the water. For more information on all the various fishing tours, charters, outfitters and more Coastal Mississippi offers, please visit the link here.

"Fishing has long been part of Coastal Mississippi's culture and way of life, and National Fishing Month is the perfect opportunity for friends and families to experience everything our waters have to offer," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "Whether it's booking a family's first charter, chasing a bucket-list catch, or spending the day exploring our 62 miles of shoreline, Coastal Mississippi offers unforgettable experiences on the water and memories that will last long after the trip is over."

With more than 200 species of fish and access to the Mississippi Sound, barrier islands, bays, marshes, and the offshore Gulf waters, Coastal Mississippi offers anglers the opportunity to experience a remarkable variety of award-winning fishing experiences. The destination currently houses nine local captains that have earned FishingBooker's 2026 Angler's Choice Award, placing them in the top 8.3% of fishing professionals worldwide. More information on the current choice awards winners can be found here.

For more information on Coastal Mississippi, countless ways to explore during National Fishing Month, or to plan a trip today, please visit CoastalMississippi.com or follow @PlayCoastalMS on social media.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business travelers to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi