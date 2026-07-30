Coastal Mississippi Invites Travelers for Last Chance Summer Adventures with Deals, Discounts & More

The destination offers 62 Miles of beaches, bites and culture before the season winds down

BILOXI, Miss., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer enters its final stretch, Coastal Mississippi invites families and multi-generational travelers to soak up post-Fourth of July savings, Gulf-to-table dining and a passport to top attractions, and more. From the artist studios of Ocean Springs to the casino lights of Biloxi and the boutique charm of Bay St. Louis, the communities along the Mississippi Gulf Coast makes it easy to build a trip that satisfies every generation in one stop – while keeping the budget friendly. With one last window before schedules fill back up with school and sports, here's the best starting points for a value-based Coastal Mississippi itinerary:

As summer enters its final stretch, Coastal Mississippi invites families and multi-generational travelers to soak up post-Fourth of July savings, Gulf-to-table dining and a passport to top attractions, and more.

Post-Fourth of July Value: With the holiday rush in the rear-view mirror, travelers can take advantage of quieter beaches, more availability and value-driven stays as Coastal Mississippi heads into late summer. Visitors can find seasonal promotions at coastalmississippi.com/plan/deals, where participating partners roll out limited-time perks throughout the year.

One Pass, Endless Adventure: Families looking to pack more into fewer days will find the Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass, a mobile-exclusive passport that bundles discounted admission to the region's top sites into a single 1-, 2- or 3-day pass. Included venues span generations and interests, from the history of Beauvoir: The Jefferson Davis Home & Presidential Library and the hands-on exhibits at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, to the art of the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art and Walter Anderson Museum of Art, plus INFINITY Science Center, the Biloxi Lighthouse and more.

Travelers can also add on experiences like Mississippi Aquarium and a Mystic Ghost Ride tour or even build their own custom itinerary through the Build-Your-Own Attractions Pass. Details are available at coastalmississippi.com/plan/attractions-pass.

More Ways to Save This Summer: Beyond the Attractions Pass, Coastal Mississippi partners are rolling out standing deals and self-guided trails that make it easy to stretch a late-summer budget further:

$15 Golf Wednesdays : At Hippie Fish, the home to golf, games, grub tucked inside the Centennial Plaza, travelers will find the perfect mini golf summer special with $15 all day play every Wednesday. Solo players and the whole crew are welcome to take advantage of the offer.

: At Hippie Fish, the home to golf, games, grub tucked inside the Centennial Plaza, travelers will find the perfect mini golf summer special with $15 all day play every Wednesday. Solo players and the whole crew are welcome to take advantage of the offer. Tipsy Tuesday Karaoke : Every Tuesday night, couples, friend getaways and more can take to The Pub Sports Bar in D'Iberville for the unmatched pairing of karaoke and drink specials for a laid-back night out.

: Every Tuesday night, couples, friend getaways and more can take to The Pub Sports Bar in D'Iberville for the unmatched pairing of karaoke and drink specials for a laid-back night out. Play Coastal Brewery Pass : Part of the Coastal Mississippi's Trail Rewards program, travelers can explore the entire coast with a self-guided brewery trail. Stops include Fly Llama Brewing, Chandeleur Island Brewing Company, and more. Visitors who check in at three or more with a prize commemorating their beer adventure.

: Part of the Coastal Mississippi's Trail Rewards program, travelers can explore the entire coast with a self-guided brewery trail. Stops include Fly Llama Brewing, Chandeleur Island Brewing Company, and more. Visitors who check in at three or more with a prize commemorating their beer adventure. Play Coastal Murals Trail : Another addition to the Trail Rewards program, this self-guided Mural trail leads visitors to the region's growing collection of public art and murals across Coastal communities. The best part: it's free, walkable, and includes the entire Coast!

: Another addition to the Trail Rewards program, this self-guided Mural trail leads visitors to the region's growing collection of public art and murals across Coastal communities. The best part: it's free, walkable, and includes the entire Coast! Free & Fun Pass: This free, mobile-exclusive pass unlocks a curated list of free attractions and points of interest across the tri-county region, from scenic outdoor spots to historical areas waiting for discovery.

"There's still time for travelers to fit in one last trip before summer's end," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "With deals from local partners, curated passes to fit every kind of traveler and budget, and a welcoming community from each of our three counties, we invite you to book one last summer trip to Coastal Mississippi."

While the Gulf Coast is the draw, Coastal Mississippi's appeal runs deeper than sand and sun. Visitors can pair a beach day with Gulf-to-table seafood at a local favorite, an afternoon with the entire family exploring the outdoors, or an evening exploring the region's live music and casino nightlife. Travelers will find a rare mix of relaxation, culture and entertainment within one easy-to-navigate destination.

For more information on Coastal Mississippi, countless ways to explore before the summer ends, or to plan a trip today, please visit CoastalMississippi.com or follow @PlayCoastalMS on social media.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business travelers to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi