Coastal Mississippi Heats Up with Sun-Soaked Escapes and Unforgettable Events

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is ready to welcome travelers for a new adventure this Summer

BILOXI, Miss., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer makes it approach, Coastal Mississippi welcomes travelers to embrace the art of a warm-weather escape to experience long, sunny days mixed with coastal breezes, fresh Gulf seafood and seasonal event list of can't-miss experiences. With 62 miles of white-sand shorelines, adventurers will find the perfect blend of relaxation and discovery at these summer 2026 events:

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is ready to welcome travelers for a new adventure this Summer.

"Exploring Coastal Mississippi in the summer brings effortless enjoyment," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "It's a place where travelers can slow down, reconnect and create lasting memories with a sense of ease that welcomes you for every visit. We invite everyone to experience the magic of the Coast Mississippi this season."

For more information on the Coastal Mississippi, a full list of events in the region, or to plan a trip today, please visit CoastalMississippi.com or follow @PlayCoastalMS on social media.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business travelers to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi