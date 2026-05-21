Coastal Mississippi Heats Up with Sun-Soaked Escapes and Unforgettable Events

News provided byCoastal Mississippi
May 21, 2026, 11:03 ET
The Mississippi Gulf Coast is ready to welcome travelers for a new adventure this Summer
BILOXI, Miss., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer makes it approach, Coastal Mississippi welcomes travelers to embrace the art of a warm-weather escape to experience long, sunny days mixed with coastal breezes, fresh Gulf seafood and seasonal event list of can't-miss experiences. With 62 miles of white-sand shorelines, adventurers will find the perfect blend of relaxation and discovery at these summer 2026 events:
- The Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic: One of the Gulf Coast's premier sportfishing tournaments, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic welcomes elite anglers and fishing enthusiasts for a week of offshore competition and dockside festivities. Visitors can enjoy the excitement of tournament weigh-ins, fresh coastal cuisine, a boat parade, lively atmosphere, and more. June 2–7, Biloxi, MS.
- Red, White & Blueberry Festival: The Annual Red, White & Blueberry Festival returns to downtown Ocean Springs for a full day of family-friendly fun in partnership with the Ocean Springs Fresh Market. The festival features local vendors, blueberry-inspired food and treats, live entertainment, shopping, and activities for all ages in the heart of downtown. June 6, Ocean Springs, MS.
- Barrier Island Cleanup Initiative: Coastal Mississippi's Barrier Island Cleanup Initiative invites locals and visitors to help preserve the beauty of the region's barrier islands through hands-on conservation efforts with three opportunities this summer. Participants can enjoy a meaningful outdoor experience while exploring the Coast's pristine shores and wildlife habitats. June 13, August 8, September 19, Pascagoula, MS.
- Scrapin' the Coast 2026: One of the largest automotive showcases in the Southeast, Scrapin' the Coast brings together custom cars, lifted trucks, and specialty builds from across the country. The high-energy weekend also features live entertainment and vendors for car enthusiasts of all ages. June 26–28, Biloxi, MS.
- Long Beach 4th of July Jubilee: The City of Long Beach will see an expansion to their 4th of July Jubilee for America250, transforming the evening event into a full-day cultural heritage celebration. This event will highlight Mississippi traditions, music, and history while strengthening civic pride with a parade, local vendors, a fireworks display, and more. June 27, Long Beach, MS.
- Diamondhead 4th of July Celebration: Diamondhead's annual 4th of July Celebration offers an evening filled with patriotic spirit and family-friendly fun. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, delicious food and drinks vendors, a spectacular fireworks display, and more. July 3, Diamondhead, MS.
- City of Pascagoula 4th of July Fireworks Show: The City of Pascagoula's annual 4th of July Fireworks Show brings the community together for a festive waterfront Independence Day celebration. Families and visitors can take in scenic coastal views and enjoy the dazzling fireworks display by boat or land. July 4, Pascagoula, MS.
- Red, White & Biloxi: An America250 Celebration: The City of Biloxi will host a brand-new Fourth of July event celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. This free celebration will feature a patriotic musical performance, a show band, and a play depicting Biloxi's history, highlighting the theme of resilience. July 4, Biloxi, MS.
- 11th Annual Frida Fest: Celebrating the life and artistry of Frida Kahlo, the 11th Annual Frida Fest transforms Old Town Bay St. Louis into a vibrant showcase of art, music and culture. Visitors can enjoy live performances, creative experiences, and colorful festivities. July 11, Bay St. Louis, MS.
- Jus' Blues Music Awards & Conference: The Jus' Blues Music Awards & Conference offers travelers a soulful celebration bringing together acclaimed blues artists, industry professionals, and music fans for several days of unforgettable performances. The event highlights the rich legacy of blues music through concerts, networking opportunities, and prestigious awards programming. July 29–August 1, Biloxi, MS.
- The South Mississippi Horse Show & Rodeo Association (SMHS&RA): The South Mississippi Horse Show & Rodeo Association hosts an exciting showcase of horsemanship, rodeo competition, and Southern tradition in the heart of Coastal Mississippi. August 12, Gulfport, MS.
- Booker Fest: Booker Fest is a lively three-day celebration honoring Gulf Coast music, culture and community through live performances and local vendors over Labor Day Weekend. This event is 100 Men Hall's premier annual event celebrating the one-of-a-kind, greatest piano player the region has ever produced, James Carroll Booker III. September 4-6, Bay St. Louis, MS.
- Artwalk Downtown Ocean Springs: The Artwalk Downtown invites visitors to stroll through Coastal Mississippi's charming downtown district of Ocean Springs to explore galleries, local shops, and artist showcases. September 5, Ocean Springs, MS.
- 45th Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival: A beloved Gulf Coast tradition, the 45th Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival celebrates the region's rich maritime heritage with fresh seafood, live entertainment, and arts and crafts for all ages. Guests can sample local flavors, watch cooking demonstrations, and experience Coastal Mississippi in all its glory. September 12, Biloxi, MS.
- Hobie 16 International Championship: The Hobie 16 International Championship welcomes elite sailors from around the world for competitive catamaran racing event along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Spectators can take in the thrilling races and scenic waterfront views throughout the two weeks of championship events. September 14–25, Ocean Springs, MS.
"Exploring Coastal Mississippi in the summer brings effortless enjoyment," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "It's a place where travelers can slow down, reconnect and create lasting memories with a sense of ease that welcomes you for every visit. We invite everyone to experience the magic of the Coast Mississippi this season."
For more information on the Coastal Mississippi, a full list of events in the region, or to plan a trip today, please visit CoastalMississippi.com or follow @PlayCoastalMS on social media.
About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business travelers to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.
SOURCE Coastal Mississippi
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