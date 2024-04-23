Coastal Mississippi Invites Travelers to Unwind and Play Weekends with the Best Events of the Season

BILOXI, Miss., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Mississippi welcomes travelers to experience weekends filled with adventure, exploration, and relaxation. With a myriad of events and festivals lined up for spring and summer, travelers will find an unforgettable escape along the 62 miles of vibrant sun-drenched shorelines.

Coastal Mississippi welcomes travelers to experience weekends filled with adventure, exploration, and relaxation.

"We are excited to invite all travelers to experience the bliss and discover the magic of spring and summer here in Coastal Mississippi," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "Whether travelers are seeking serene sunsets, water adventures, or vibrant cultural experiences, everyone can expect a weekend getaway poised to rejuvenate the soul and create moments that will last a lifetime."

The Best Events and Festivals of the Season:

Inaugural Mississippi Makers Market : Created to showcase the talents of local Mississippi entrepreneurs, this Gulfport event features everything from homemade, homegrown, and handcrafted items with a side of Coastal fare, including delicious food and amazing Southern hospitality. April 27 , 9 AM – 4PM .

Created to showcase the talents of local entrepreneurs, this event features everything from homemade, homegrown, and handcrafted items with a side of Coastal fare, including delicious food and amazing Southern hospitality. Bay St. Louis Film Festival : The Historic 100 Men Hall welcomes travelers to the Bay St. Louis festival, featuring two award-winning feature-length films, Only the Young (documentary) and Cookie's Fortune (narrative), plus a collection of shorts. April 27 , 1PM – 6PM .

The Historic 100 Men Hall welcomes travelers to the festival, featuring two award-winning feature-length films, (documentary) and (narrative), plus a collection of shorts. Taste of Ocean Springs | Food & Wine Festival : Bring your appetite for food, wine, and southern charm as historic downtown Ocean Springs transforms into a culinary haven. Travelers can dive into a world of flavor as the town's culinary maestros vie for your taste buds' affection. May 9 , 6PM – 8PM .

Bring your appetite for food, wine, and southern charm as historic downtown transforms into a culinary haven. Travelers can dive into a world of flavor as the town's culinary maestros vie for your taste buds' affection. LLamaroo : Getting bigger, better, and more fly every year, Fly Llama Brewing invites 2024 festival goers to come to Biloxi and enjoy plenty of live music, a Hungry Llama Smashburger eating contest, art vendors, food trucks, beer releases, and new for this year, a live gameshow version of Family Feud . May 11 .

Getting bigger, better, and more fly every year, Fly Llama Brewing invites 2024 festival goers to come to and enjoy plenty of live music, a Hungry Llama Smashburger eating contest, art vendors, food trucks, beer releases, and new for this year, a live gameshow version of . Free Flowin' Fest : Don't miss this free annual music festival in downtown Pascagoula , featuring coastal fare, arts & crafts vendors, and live music all day. May 11 , 12PM – 8PM

Don't miss this free annual music festival in downtown , featuring coastal fare, arts & crafts vendors, and live music all day. St. Clare Seafood Festival : For an event loaded with fun for everyone, come to Waveland for this beloved annual festival, featuring the freshest seafood from local chefs, arts & crafts vendors, rows of classic cars, children's rides and more. Beautiful views of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the smell of great food, live music, and cool spring breezes, set the mood for an action-packed, yet relaxing day. May 24 – May 26 , Time Varies Daily.

For an event loaded with fun for everyone, come to for this beloved annual festival, featuring the freshest seafood from local chefs, arts & crafts vendors, rows of classic cars, children's rides and more. Beautiful views of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the smell of great food, live music, and cool spring breezes, set the mood for an action-packed, yet relaxing day. Jazz in the Pass : Toe-tapping, live music will echo across the Mississippi Sound from the beauty of Pass Christian's War Memorial Park. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy this evening of great music, food and drink vendors, and local crafts as you take in the Gulf breeze under the many live oak trees. May 26 , 12PM – 8 PM .

Toe-tapping, live music will echo across the Mississippi Sound from the beauty of War Memorial Park. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy this evening of great music, food and drink vendors, and local crafts as you take in the Gulf breeze under the many live oak trees. Annual Jeepin the Coast : Drop the top and get ready for one of the biggest events of the Summer as thousands of Jeep enthusiasts unite from across the U.S. This annual five-day Jeep event starts in Long Beach and invites travelers to enjoy multiple family-friendly activities and opportunities to hang together or branch off on their own Coastal Mississippi adventures. May 29 – June 2 , Time Varies Daily.

Drop the top and get ready for one of the biggest events of the Summer as thousands of Jeep enthusiasts unite from across the U.S. This annual five-day Jeep event starts in and invites travelers to enjoy multiple family-friendly activities and opportunities to hang together or branch off on their own Coastal Mississippi adventures. GCAP Pride Day 2024 : The Gulf Coast Association of Pride (GCAP) will host Pride Day in Biloxi , featuring unique and diverse activities celebrating the Mississippi Gulf Coast's LGBTQIA+ community. Attendees can expect everything from delicious coastal fare to drag shows, live music, and the crowning of the Pride Queen & King. June 1 , 11AM – 6PM .

The Gulf Coast Association of Pride (GCAP) will host Pride Day in , featuring unique and diverse activities celebrating the Mississippi Gulf Coast's LGBTQIA+ community. Attendees can expect everything from delicious coastal fare to drag shows, live music, and the crowning of the Pride Queen & King. Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic : The premier billfish tournament on the Gulf of Mexico returns for another year of record-breaking fish, millions in cash prizes, and high energy gaming and atmosphere. Luxury fishing boats and billfish weighing up to 1,000 pounds are the catch of the day at this spectacular annual tournament hosted by the Golden Nugget Casino . Watch as teams from around the Gulf of Mexico battle it out with high stakes on the line for the team with the largest blue marlin, tuna, mahi mahi, and wahoo. June 3 – June 9 , Time Varies Daily.

The premier billfish tournament on the returns for another year of record-breaking fish, millions in cash prizes, and high energy gaming and atmosphere. Luxury fishing boats and billfish weighing up to 1,000 pounds are the catch of the day at this spectacular annual tournament hosted by the Golden Nugget . Watch as teams from around the battle it out with high stakes on the line for the team with the largest blue marlin, tuna, mahi mahi, and wahoo. Rock-n-Roll Open Car, Jeep & Bike Show: For Rock-n-roll, sports cars, coastal fare and more, this Biloxi event has a little bit of everything. From rows and rows of cars to local vendors, including the Big Boyz Toy Show with the coolest outdoor gear of the Gulf Coast, live music and all-you-can-eat crawfish, attendees can expect a jammed-packed event. June 15 , 11AM – 6PM .

With an array of events and festivals, Coastal Mississippi promises weekends filled with unforgettable experiences. Whether travelers are seeking a new adventure or time to unwind on the sand with delicious food and breathtaking views, everyone is invited to escape the ordinary and Play Coastal Mississippi for your spring and summer weekend getaways.

For more information and to plan your stay, visit CoastalMississippi.com.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi