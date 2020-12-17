Coastal Mississippi Offers Socially Distanced Winter Experiences

BILOXI, Miss., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers search for warmer weather and safe activities around the holidays, Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast is announcing a lineup of winter experiences fit for social distancing and memory making. With plenty of holiday events and seasonal culinary offerings, visitors are welcome to experience holiday festivities at a safe distance.

The region's 62 miles of scenic shoreline boast a temperate climate year-round, and safe winter activities are abundant, including:

As travelers search for warmer weather and safe activities around the holidays, Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast is announcing a lineup of winter experiences fit for social distancing and memory making.

"Celebrating the holidays in our region is highly anticipated each year, and although this year's festivities will be different, we look forward to facilitating memories and experiences in new ways," Says Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. "As visitor and community safety is our top priority, we have plenty of room to roam and the means to safely welcome travelers to explore our destination this holiday season."

For travelers making a winter visit to The Secret Coast, Coastal Mississippi continues its destination-wide commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of visitors and tourism employees. Through the Coastal Mississippi Promise of Health and Safety initiative, Coastal Mississippi is working with its tourism partners to adopt this promise, creating an effort to apply best practices in health and safety across the destination, and helping visitors to make informed choices when visiting The Secret Coast. Along with tourism partners, local health organizations including Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, Merit Health Biloxi and Singing River Health System are supporting this initiative.

To experience The Secret Coast at their own pace, travelers are invited to reference Coastal Mississippi's Go Remote Itineraries when planning their trip.

Before visiting, Coastal Mississippi encourages visitors to check with individual businesses on any potential changes to availability and/or hours, but rest assured Coastal Mississippi is working diligently with its partners to ensure your safety and health is the top priority. Find out how in the Coastal Mississippi Destination Promise of health and safety and follow along on social media with #VisitMSResponsibly.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi