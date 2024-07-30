Coastal Plains Community MHMR Center Provides Notice of Security Incident

PORTLAND, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Plains Community MHMR Center (d/b/a Coastal Plains Community Center and Coastal Plains Integrated Health) ("Coastal Plains"), a provider of mental health, developmental disabilities, substance use, and primary care services, confirmed that it experienced a data incident in November 2023 and issued notices to affected individuals and relevant state and federal agencies about the incident.

On November 13, 2023, Coastal Plains discovered suspicious activity on its systems with indicators consistent with a ransomware attack. Coastal Plains immediately began an investigation and took steps to contain the situation, including notifying federal law enforcement and engaging cybersecurity and privacy professionals to assist.

The investigation found evidence that an unauthorized actor accessed the Coastal Plains systems from November 12, 2023, to November 13, 2023, and after extensive document analysis and review, the investigation determined that personal information was potentially accessed and/or acquired. There is currently no evidence that any information has been misused for identity theft or fraud in connection with the incident.

Coastal Plains determined that the following types of information may have been impacted: name, date of birth, birth certificate, Social Security number, driver's license/government ID, other government-issued ID, passport number, medical record number, patient account number, medical provider name, health insurance information, clinical or treatment information, financial account information, and taxpayer identification number. Note that this describes general categories of information identified as present within the affected systems during the incident and likely includes categories that are not relevant to every individual.

Upon becoming aware of the incident, Coastal Plains immediately implemented measures to further improve the security of its systems and practices, including changing access and authentication controls, and enhancing threat monitoring and detection processes. After determining that an unauthorized actor gained access to its systems, Coastal Plains immediately began analyzing the information involved to confirm the identities of potentially affected individuals and notify them. The Coastal Plains team has worked diligently to complete the investigation, add further technical safeguards to existing protections, and bring systems back online as quickly and securely as possible. Throughout the investigation and response, Coastal Plains worked with leading privacy and security professionals, and has reported this incident to relevant government agencies.

Written notification letters are being mailed on July 30, 2024, to the individuals identified as potentially impacted.

Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to 1 free credit report annually from each of the 3 major credit reporting bureaus. To obtain a free credit report, individuals may visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Alternatively, affected individuals can contact the 3 major credit reporting bureaus directly at the addresses below.

Equifax: https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/; 1-888-298-0045; Fraud Alert: PO Box 105069, Atlanta, GA 30348; Credit Freeze: PO Box 105788, Atlanta, GA 30348.





https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/; 1-888-298-0045; Alert: PO Box 105069, 30348; Credit Freeze: PO Box 105788, 30348. Experian: https://www.experian.com/help/; 1-888-397-3742; Fraud Alert and Credit Freeze: PO Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013.





https://www.experian.com/help/; 1-888-397-3742; Alert and Credit Freeze: PO Box 9554, 75013. TransUnion: https://www.transunion.com/credit-help; 1-833-395-6938; Fraud Alert: PO Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016; Credit Freeze: PO box 160 Woodlyn, PA 19094.

Information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps an individual can take to protect personal information may be obtained by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or the appropriate state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by calling 1-877-438-4338. Individuals should file a police report if they are a victim of identity theft or fraud. To file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, an individual will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim.

If you have questions for Coastal Plains, please call the toll-free response line at 888-244-3081.

SOURCE Coastal Plains Community MHMR Center