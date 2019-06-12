Coastal Properties Group International Announces Luxury Waterfront Home Auction

This 6,776 sq. ft., 6 bed, 4.5 bath property offers more than 3,000 sq. ft. deck space with sprawling waterfront views across St. Joseph's Sound, out to Caladesi & Honeymoon Islands. On the second floor, there is a state-of-the-art home theater with seating for 20 and a rain forest themed room perfect for fitness, meditating or a massage. In addition, there is an African-themed game room and a Hawaiian-themed party kitchen, perfect for entertaining.

Outstanding features encompass this property including cathedral ceilings upon entry and an exquisite dual staircase with marble balustrades and blue granite risers on every step. Thousands of square feet of granite, marble and onyx imported from around the world are dispersed throughout the home. The main living floor includes a chef's kitchen with a separate butler's kitchen. The formal living & dining areas are separated by a 180-gallon saltwater aquarium. Anderson sliding glass doors open to the wrap-around Travertine patio/private pool area. This space is aglow at night with gas tiki torches and a fire pit which surrounds an artistic dolphin fountain. The backyard includes a wooden dock with an electric lift and a concrete seawall. In addition, the house features a tech savvy Control4 smart home system allowing easy management of the estate's lighting, sound, temperature control and security.

About Coastal Properties Group International

Coastal Properties Group International is an elite affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate. The auction division has conducted over 600 real estate auctions ranging from luxury and waterfront residences, land and commercial real estate. The invitation-only brokerage is comprised exclusively of multi-million dollar producers who specialize in luxury properties and estates. As Pinellas County's fastest growing real estate firm, Coastal Properties Group International has 14 offices throughout the area serving prime waterfront, golf course, beach and luxury locations. With $917 million in sales in 2018, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional service to its clientele while employing intelligent use of technology to market its portfolio of premier properties. For more information, call 727-656-7440 or visit www.CoastalRealEstateAuctions.com

COMPANY CONTACT: Karl Moeller at 727-656-7440 or Karlm@coastalpropertyfl.com

SOURCE Coastal Properties Group International, LLC