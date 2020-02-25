Coastal redefines 'amazing customer service' - this is what it looks like

Coastal recently awarded best customer service award in North America by Newsweek.

VANCOUVER, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - When it comes to customer service, pretty much everyone claims to have a great offering. But Coastal really does mean it.

The brand has taken an innovative approach to ensure that every part of the customer journey is tailored to deliver the best possible experience. But it's not just about meeting people's needs and expectations – Coastal strives to exceed them.

From the browsing and choosing stage right through to delivery and returns, Coastal's customer service makes buying eyewear online feel like an easy and natural part of everyone's lifestyle.

The fastest delivery

With headquarters and distribution based in Blaines, Coastal is able to offer the fastest eyewear delivery for customers living across North America.

CEO Arnaud Bussieres says: "Consumers are now used to seeing something they like online, clicking to buy, and having it in their hands within a few hours. That is the Amazon effect on consumers' expectations. So, we have decided that consumers should be able to do the same thing with something as important as their eyewear."

Coastal has built its supply chain with the best carriers such as USPS, FedEx, and UPS to come up with innovative solutions that streamline the delivery process. Glasses wearers can receive their new frames in as little as 2 or 3 days. And it's only going to get faster.

"We already have the fastest delivery solutions in the world, but we're always striving to find ways to make things even better for our customers, which usually translates in being faster and friendly for the environment. The days of waiting weeks for your eyewear to show up are over – we're the fastest, the most reliable and are building a system which is driven by customer choice and aligned with our environmental values," Bussieres says.

24/7 Customer Service

Whether it's a question about fit or a query about an order, it's easy to get in touch with a representative at Coastal. With 24/7 customer support available via phone, email, and live chat, people can decide how and when they want to connect.

"The typical fixed-hours Customer Service offering doesn't work anymore. We're at the office. We have to take our kids to hockey practice. We're waiting in line at Starbucks. Coastal wants to make it easier for customers to get their questions answered, so they can get the eyewear they need to get on with their busy lives," says Bussieres.

Coastal is also growing its digital engagement team, to support customers who are seeking help via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. This makes the brand even more accessible to a new audience, meeting Gen Z and other savvy social media users on their level.

"Some people like calling and talking to someone, and we're there for them. Others prefer to chat online. We're there for them, too," Bussieres says.

As a testament to this, Coastal just got awarded the best customer service award in North America by Newsweek.

Local roots, global outlook

Great customer service isn't just about fixing problems and answering questions. What sets Coastal apart is the way it applies a customer-obsessed outlook across every business decision.

"We were born, raised and have kept our headquarter and operations just north of the border. We support the North American economy. In today's environment where health concerns arise, we are proud to serve our customers from the US and Canada with no disruption to our supply chain, contrary to most of our competitors," Bussieres says. "We're caring, friendly, and down-to-earth. We like to help. We like quality and value. And yes, we also like to drink craft beer on Fridays."

These core values travel further afield through Coastal's purpose: the brand has embarked on a Mission to eradicate poor vision in the world by 2050. Its "Buy One, Give One program" has already contributed to almost half a million donations, including in the American community.

All these factors add up to create a brand that people can turn to and trust. Choosing Coastal means quick and efficient service that suits exactly what you need in that moment, from someone who genuinely wants to help.

About Coastal

Coastal is one of the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the optical space, founded and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Coastal is serving millions of clients across the globe every day through its e-commerce platform (www.coastal.com) and its showrooms.

Coastal is a purpose-driven organization which has embarked on a journey to eradicate poor vision in the world, the largest and most unaddressed disability, reaching 2.5 billion people worldwide.

Coastal addresses the barriers of awareness, access and affordability through its unbeatable speed and scale of delivery, its furiously priced offer on eyewear and contact lenses and its 24/7 customer service, elected in 2020 as the best customer service in North America by Newsweek.

