Coastal Risk and Resilient Analytics Create New Climate Impact Resource To Serve Coastal Communities

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Risk Consulting, a leading flood, natural hazard and climate impact risk assessment technology company, and Resilient Analytics, a leader in assessing climate change impacts on public infrastructure, have formed a strategic partnership to create an unparalleled and comprehensive resource to assist local governments determine their economic risks from severe climate and weather events.

Property investors and developers, homebuyers, insurance companies, lenders, local governments, and federal agencies turn to Coastal Risk's technology to determine their exposure to flooding and natural hazards and the damage and economic loss to any building or property in the U.S. at www.floodscores.com. Albert Slap, President of Coastal Risk, said, "Now, with Resilient Analytics' Infrastructure Planning Support System™ (IPSS) available, we can determine the financial and engineering risk of flood, natural hazard, and climate impacts for public infrastructure, including roads, bridges and transit, as well as individual buildings. This will be a huge benefit to our local government clients."

Dr. Paul S. Chinowsky, Founder and Co-Director of Resilient Analytics and the Director of the Program in Environmental Design at the University of Colorado Boulder, said, "Combining Coastal Risk's technology and Resilient Analytics' resources enables coastal communities to quickly and cost-effectively learn the impacts from sea level rise, storm surge and heavy rainfall on public properties, infrastructure, and operations."

About Coastal Risk

Coastal Risk's unique technology assesses flood risks from extreme rainfall, rivers and streams, hurricane storm surges, and tides/sea level rise. Additionally, its technology assesses natural hazard and climate impact risks such as: wind, tornado, earthquake, wildfire, and, extreme heat and droughts. Coastal Risk's software also estimates flood damage and economic losses for individual properties in the U.S. and globally.

About Resilient Analytics

Resilient Analytics analyzes infrastructure vulnerability to climate and weather conditions and provides clients with risk-based cost-benefit adaptation analysis. Its engineering analytics system has served the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Canadian Government, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the UN, and others across the globe.

SOURCE Coastal Risk Consulting