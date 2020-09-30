Coastal Risk Partners with U.S. Green Building Council to Deliver a RiskFootprint™ for Buildings, Communities and Cities

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coastal Risk Consulting (CRC) announced a partnership with the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) to deliver a RiskFootprint™ for buildings, communities and cities that provides a climate risk analysis. The service will integrate with LEED, Arc and GBCI rating systems to help assess a project's vulnerability to physical climate risks.

Coastal Risk is a leading provider of geospatial modeling, data analytics, and risk assessment technology and advisory services that empowers individuals, businesses, and governments around the world to accelerate climate resilience.

"USGBC's partnership with Coastal Risk enables us to apply our growing data and technology platforms to help stakeholders gain insights and inform action," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president & CEO, USGBC. "The integration of RiskFootprint™ with LEED Online and Arc will give any commercial or residential project new tools to assess vulnerability to flooding, storm surge, earthquake, drought, increased rainfall, increasing temperature and other current and future risks."

Coastal Risk's President, Albert Slap, said: "Coastal Risk is proud to partner with USGBC to accelerate resilience for residential and commercial properties and public facilities. Our RiskFootprint™ technology provides users with a scientific and comprehensive visualization of current and future physical climate risks, both on a portfolio and individual property level. RiskFootprint™ complements USGBC's mission to make buildings greener and more sustainable."

Coastal Risk's automated assessments add to a project's due diligence and risk management. The detailed, RiskFootprint™ Dashboard and Reports help customers make informed decisions about buying, selling, insuring, and, where needed, implementing cost-effective, measures to mitigate these risks.

"A healthy future is also a resilient and sustainable future," added Ramanujam. "As we prepare to reopen our spaces and build back our economies, we are working with leaders, like CRC, that are advancing resilience as we build, rebuild and transform our buildings, communities and cities around the world into healthy and resilient spaces."

About Coastal Risk Consulting

Established in 2014, Coastal Risk is a leading provider of comprehensive, flood, natural hazard, and climate impact risk assessment technology (RiskFootprint™) and sustainability and resilience-accelerating solutions for buildings, portfolios, and organizations (B-Resilient™). Our new and unique technology is "best-in-class" for portfolio risk management, individual asset risk mitigation, and science-based strategies to minimize business interruptions, save energy, improve environmental performance, and protect long-term values. Companies face growing regulatory and investor pressures to disclose climate-related financial risks in line with frameworks like the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). Coastal Risk provides high-level, strategic support on physical risk reductions at the asset level and services to help firms create successful sustainability/resilience programs. Serving commercial real estate, REITs, insurance brokers, mortgage lenders, local and federal governments, consumers, real estate agents, and ESG funds, Coastal Risk helps clients get climate ready and storm safe. For more information, visit www.floodscores.com and follow us on Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Coastal Risk Consulting