Coastal States Bank Opens New Branches in Sandy Springs and Alpharetta

ATLANTA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal States Bank (CSB) officially opened its doors to two new branch locations in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

These locations will allow CSB to continue serving new and existing clients in the metro Atlanta area.

The Alpharetta branch, located at 3000 Summit Place Suite 100, in Northwinds Summit off Haynes Bridge Road, is led by Team Leader Laurie Wilson. Laurie brings 26 years of experience to her role.

The Sandy Springs branch is located at the former Starbucks location at 6160 Road and is led by Team Leader Jatoni Ponder. Jatoni brings 14 years of banking and finance experience to his role.

"We are very excited to open the doors of our new locations in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs," said Steve Stone, President and CEO of CSB. "Alpharetta and Sandy Springs are vibrant, growing communities and we are proud to be able to serve these markets."

About Coastal States Bank

Coastal States Bank ("CSB") builds relationships by providing a full range of banking services designed for businesses, their owners, and individuals looking for a local banking partner. CSB has a community banking presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island and Bluffton), Savannah, Atlanta (Sandy Springs and Alpharetta), and North Georgia (Cumming and Dawsonville), and serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Seniors Housing, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business. As of May 31, 2021, CSB had approximately $1.2 billion in total assets.

CSB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO).

Coastal States Bank – Local. And Proud of It.®

For additional information regarding Coastal States Bank please visit www.coastalstatesbank.com.

Media Contact: Steve Stone

President and Chief Executive Officer

Coastal States Bank

843.341.9937

[email protected]

