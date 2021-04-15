"Many mothers spend years taking care of their kids, and once the kids are grown, they finally reach a point where they are ready to take care of themselves," comments Dr. Frank Yeh, an oral surgeon at Coastal. "Through a smile makeover, moms can enjoy the confidence they deserve."

The smile makeover package can vary from one patient to the next but generally involves the use of dental implants. Dr. Yeh notes that a full arch of new teeth can be placed via a long-term denture solution using multiple implants, producing a smile that is not only fully functional but also aesthetically pleasing.

"Not only will a smile makeover provide a beautiful, confident smile, but it will also allow the recipient to enjoy her normal lifestyle," Dr. Yeh notes. Indeed, unlike dentures, dental implants are fully secure and comfortable. Individuals with implants can bite into a steak or any of their other favorite foods, and it feels completely natural.

Dr. Yeh encourages those throughout the coastal cities of southeastern Virginia, including Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Norfolk, to nominate their mom or a deserving mother they happen to know. Of course, moms are also free to nominate themselves for this significant giveaway. In the first 5 days following the announcement of this giveaway, there has already been over 140 nominations entered.

"My own mom has done so much for me, and I can never really pay her back," Dr. Yeh concludes. "Through this giveaway, let's at least affirm how much our moms do for us and show our care for them after they've done so much to care for us."

Coastal Virginia Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Announces Mother's Day Giveaway: FREE Smile Makeover

Information about the giveaway, including the entry form, can be found at www.coastalvaomfs.com/smile/. Nominations will be accepted until May 7th and the lucky winner will be announced on our Facebook and Instagram this Mother's Day, May 9th.

