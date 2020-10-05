Coastal Virginia Surgery Center Completes First Surgical Case

"We are excited to have completed our first surgical case at CVSC," says CVSC President and orthopaedic surgeon Boyd W. Haynes, III, M.D. "We're safely and cost-effectively moving joint replacements and spine surgeries - procedures traditionally performed in an inpatient hospital setting - to an outpatient setting for the benefit of our patients."

The outpatient surgical center currently focuses on orthopaedics and pain management procedures, covering patients throughout Hampton Roads and beyond. CVSC features four surgical suites and hosts nine physicians who are innovators in outpatient surgical procedures, presently focusing on the elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, hip, joint replacements, knee, shoulder, and spine.

Surgeons operating at Coastal Virginia Surgery Center:

Boyd W. Haynes III , M.D. – Orthopaedic Surgeon

, M.D. – Orthopaedic Surgeon Robert J. Snyder , M.D. – General Orthopaedic Surgeon

, M.D. – General Orthopaedic Surgeon Jeffrey R. Carlson , M.D. – Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon

, M.D. – Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon Martin R. Coleman , M.D. – Orthopaedic Surgeon

, M.D. – Orthopaedic Surgeon Mark W. McFarland , D.O. – Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon

, D.O. – Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon Raj N. Sureja, M.D. – Interventional Pain Management Physician

Jenny L.F. Andrus , M.D. – Interventional Pain Management Physician

, M.D. – Interventional Pain Management Physician John D. Burrow , D.O. – Joint Reconstruction Specialist and Orthopaedic Surgeon

, D.O. – Joint Reconstruction Specialist and Orthopaedic Surgeon Joel D. Stewart , M.D. – Foot and Ankle Specialist and Orthopaedic Surgeon

Initially scheduled to open in the spring, CVSC experienced delays due to COVID-19. The surgery center is taking measures, such as a pre-operative quarantine, wearing a mask, and not allowing guests inside the surgery center to keep its patients and staff safe and healthy.

CVSC is currently scheduling procedures. For a complete list of outpatient procedures performed, visit our website at www.coastalvirginiasurgerycenter.com.

About Coastal Virginia Surgery Center

Coastal Virginia Surgery Center (CVSC) is staffed by outstanding medical professionals who strive to provide the very best care available. Our Center includes four surgical suites with state-of-the-art technology. The pleasant personnel is trained in the most advanced orthopaedic treatments, interventional pain management procedures, regenerative medicine and old-fashioned patient care.

SOURCE Coastal Virginia Surgery Center