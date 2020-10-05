Coastal Virginia Surgery Center Completes First Surgical Case
New Peninsula ambulatory surgery center now offering orthopaedic and chronic pain management procedures
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Virginia Surgery Center (CVSC) completed its first surgical case Thursday. The surgery, arthroscopy of the right shoulder, was performed by CVSC President and orthopaedic surgeon, Boyd W. Haynes, III, M.D. The patient was recovering at home by the early afternoon.
"We are excited to have completed our first surgical case at CVSC," says CVSC President and orthopaedic surgeon Boyd W. Haynes, III, M.D. "We're safely and cost-effectively moving joint replacements and spine surgeries - procedures traditionally performed in an inpatient hospital setting - to an outpatient setting for the benefit of our patients."
The outpatient surgical center currently focuses on orthopaedics and pain management procedures, covering patients throughout Hampton Roads and beyond. CVSC features four surgical suites and hosts nine physicians who are innovators in outpatient surgical procedures, presently focusing on the elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, hip, joint replacements, knee, shoulder, and spine.
Surgeons operating at Coastal Virginia Surgery Center:
- Boyd W. Haynes III, M.D. – Orthopaedic Surgeon
- Robert J. Snyder, M.D. – General Orthopaedic Surgeon
- Jeffrey R. Carlson, M.D. – Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon
- Martin R. Coleman, M.D. – Orthopaedic Surgeon
- Mark W. McFarland, D.O. – Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon
- Raj N. Sureja, M.D. – Interventional Pain Management Physician
- Jenny L.F. Andrus, M.D. – Interventional Pain Management Physician
- John D. Burrow, D.O. – Joint Reconstruction Specialist and Orthopaedic Surgeon
- Joel D. Stewart, M.D. – Foot and Ankle Specialist and Orthopaedic Surgeon
Initially scheduled to open in the spring, CVSC experienced delays due to COVID-19. The surgery center is taking measures, such as a pre-operative quarantine, wearing a mask, and not allowing guests inside the surgery center to keep its patients and staff safe and healthy.
CVSC is currently scheduling procedures. For a complete list of outpatient procedures performed, visit our website at www.coastalvirginiasurgerycenter.com.
About Coastal Virginia Surgery Center
Coastal Virginia Surgery Center (CVSC) is staffed by outstanding medical professionals who strive to provide the very best care available. Our Center includes four surgical suites with state-of-the-art technology. The pleasant personnel is trained in the most advanced orthopaedic treatments, interventional pain management procedures, regenerative medicine and old-fashioned patient care.
