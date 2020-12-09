ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Vision Medical Group is the first practice in Orange County to offer the RxSight™ Light-Adjustable Lens (LAL) to cataract patients and refractive lens exchange (RLE) patients.

According to the National Health Institute, over 24 million Americans over the age of 40 are affected by cataracts. While cataract surgery is a very common procedure, prior to the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), if a patient was unsatisfied with their vision after surgery, their options were to correct the prescription with glasses or additional surgery.

The Light Adjustable Lens process for clear vision after cataract surgery.

RxSight™ is the global leader in adjustable intraocular lens (IOL) technology. Using a proprietary light treatment to produce precise modifications in lens shape, the Light Adjustable Lens enables doctors and patients to customize vision after cataract surgery.

Coastal Vision Founder and Medical Director, Dr. Dan B. Tran said, "The Light Adjustable Lens is a revolutionary technology for cataract surgery patients. For the first time, we are able to optimize our patient's vision after the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) is implanted and post-operatively tailor their vision to their unique needs and lifestyle."

A study of 600 subjects by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that patients who received the LAL were approximately twice as likely to achieve 20/20 vision without glasses as patients who received a standard monofocal intraocular lens (IOL).

Coastal Vision Medical Group is a premier eye care provider, established in 1999 with multiple locations servicing Orange County, Los Angeles County, and the Inland Empire. Their surgeons are highly trained and experienced in LASIK, cataract surgery, the treatment of glaucoma, and other general ophthalmology conditions. As an FDA clinical investigation site, they have exposure to and experience with advanced technologies before they are commercially available. Their mission is to provide the best possible medical and surgical ophthalmological care for patients utilizing the latest technology available.

