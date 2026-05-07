Coastal Wealth Appoints Former Ameriprise Complex Director Michael Swinehart as Head of Wealth Management & Financial Planning

22-year industry veteran to lead financial planning and wealth management growth, strengthening outcomes for clients and families across 350+ advisor network

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Wealth, a MassMutual-affiliated independent wealth management firm, today announced the appointment of Michael Swinehart as Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning. In this newly created role, Swinehart will lead the growth of financial planning and wealth management services across Coastal Wealth's network of more than 350 advisors, with responsibility for net flow growth, AUM expansion, book-of-business acquisition, and advisor development.

Michael Swinehart, Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Coastal Wealth

Swinehart joins Coastal Wealth from Ameriprise Financial, where he spent 22 years rising from financial advisor to Complex Director. In his most recent role, he oversaw Ameriprise's Las Vegas and Arizona operations, transforming an underperforming branch into one of the firm's top offices nationwide. He is a member of the Ameriprise Hall of Fame*, a distinction earned by less than 3% of the firm's professionals.

"For years, we've invested in the operations and support of our advisors' wealth management businesses. Now we're overinvesting in growth: net flows, AUM, book-of-business acquisition, and financial planning training. Mike is the leader who will make that happen."



Jeremy Straub, CEO and Founder of Coastal Wealth

The appointment marks a strategic investment by Coastal Wealth in the wealth management capabilities available to its advisor network. Swinehart will focus initially on developing a comprehensive financial planning training program for newer advisors while working with experienced practitioners to expand their wealth management capabilities.

"Coastal Wealth offers something I haven't found anywhere else: the infrastructure and support of an enterprise-level firm combined with the independence and entrepreneurial energy that the best advisors need. I've seen what works at scale across different models and markets, and I'm excited to help our advisors build practices that deliver real, lasting value to the families they serve."



Michael Swinehart, Head of Wealth Management & Financial Planning at Coastal Wealth

By strengthening the financial planning and wealth management capabilities of its advisor network, Coastal Wealth aims to deliver more comprehensive, personalized guidance to the clients and families those advisors serve.

Coastal Wealth's existing wealth management support teams, including those led by Reed and Sam, will report to Swinehart as the firm consolidates its wealth management growth functions under unified leadership.

About Coastal Wealth: Coastal Wealth is a MassMutual-affiliated wealth management firm with more than 350 financial advisors across offices in Florida and Georgia. The firm provides advisors with enterprise-level support, technology, and resources while preserving the independence that drives exceptional client outcomes. For more information, visit mycoastalwealth.com.

High-resolution headshot and company logo available upon request. Contact: Grace Staten, [email protected]

*An internal lifetime achievement recognition awarded by Ameriprise Financial to a select group of advisors based on long–term performance and leadership

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Contact: Grace Staten | [email protected] | 904 998 7300

SOURCE Coastal Wealth