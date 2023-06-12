CoastalOne Appoints Wealth Management Industry Leader Kevin Keefe as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Senior Executive with Experience Across Cetera, Advisor Group and LPL Financial to Implement Forward Growth Strategy and Enhancements to Financial Advisor Experience

WILMINGTON, Del., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoastalOne, an exclusive wealth management firm, has announced the appointment of Kevin M. Keefe, CFA®, as Chief Executive Officer. With more than 30 years of wealth management experience, Mr. Keefe will use his extensive executive expertise to develop and execute a growth strategy for CoastalOne that includes enhancing the firm's platform, services and offerings to its affiliated financial advisors.

"As we look to build a truly differentiated experience here at CoastalOne, we knew we needed a visionary with deep industry knowledge, creativity and a proven track record to lead the firm," said Ryan Hanks, Chair of Orange Street Holdings, CoastalOne's new owner. "I'm happy to say we've found that individual in Kevin. I'm convinced he is the right person at the right time to spearhead our efforts to create a broad-based, holistic wealth management platform for a select segment of accomplished independent advisors. I'm excited to welcome Kevin to CoastalOne and can't wait to see all we will achieve together as we make the firm the destination of choice for discerning advisors and their clients."

A firm for sophisticated advisors and their high-net-worth clients

Established in 1989 on Cape Cod, CoastalOne has grown to more than 160 financial advisors and approximately $70 million in annual revenue by delivering a comprehensive service, operational, technology, and compliance platform for sophisticated independent financial professionals. The firm offers strategies, solutions and products to help financial professionals serve their high-net-worth clients with a collaborative, creative and flexible approach.

Mr. Keefe said, "I'm thrilled to be here at CoastalOne and excited to work with its new ownership to implement a dynamic vision and growth strategy for the future. As the wealth management space continues to evolve, and big players just keep getting bigger, I think there's a real appetite among a certain type of advisor for a firm that embraces a high-touch, boutique service model and culture. Focused on strong relationships and a robust community, our unique approach to the business will create a firm where existing advisors will thrive and like-minded advisors from across the industry will want to join. I appreciate the trust Ryan has placed in me and am committed to CoastalOne's ongoing success."

Well-respected industry executive

Mr. Keefe is a well-respected wealth management executive with a proven ability to strategically reposition businesses to drive growth, increase efficiencies and deliver improved stakeholder value.

He was President and CEO of Cetera subsidiary First Allied Securities, an independent broker-dealer and RIA supporting 700 affiliated financial advisors, where he accelerated growth and led the firm through an integration into a larger network of broker-dealers.

Prior to that, Mr. Keefe was Executive Vice President and CEO of Corporate RIA at Advisor Group, where he provided strategic support for network-wide initiatives and was responsible for investment advisory, product, platform, retirement plan and investment research/due diligence functions for the network's 6,000 independent financial advisors. Mr. Keefe was also a Senior Vice President at LPL Financial and oversaw the development, implementation and ongoing management of platforms and services at the largest independent broker-dealer in US. He served as a Senior Vice President at BISYS and a Director of Product Development Fidelity Investments after beginning his financial services career at Pioneer Investments.

About CoastalOne

CoastalOne, located in Wilmington, Delaware, is an independent broker-dealer and RIA platform that enables financial professionals to maximize the success of their practices. CoastalOne is comprised of Coastal Equities, Inc. (CEI), a FINRA registered independent broker-dealer, and Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. (CIA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. CoastalOne is focused on providing professionals with dedicated support, integrated technology, and a deep understanding of regulatory framework so they can deliver outstanding service and personalized guidance to their clients. Their goal is to become the firm of choice for independent financial professionals and their clients, and their mission is to build life-long client relationships from a foundation of personal service, trust, and collaboration. Learn more at www.Coastal-One.com.

Media Contacts:
Joseph Kuo or Michael Dugan
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852
[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE CoastalOne

