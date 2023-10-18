CoastalOne Completes Transition of Nine Advisors from North Texas Representing Over $500 Million in Client Assets

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoastalOne, an exclusive wealth management firm for independent advisors, today announced the successful transition of nine financial advisors and a number of support staff to CoastalOne along with more than $500 million in total client assets. All advisors in this selective recruiting deal were formerly associated with Titan Securities in North Texas.

"As we continue to implement our ambitious growth strategy and build out our Texas presence, I'm excited to welcome our new colleagues," said Kevin Keefe, Chief Executive Officer of CoastalOne. "These are long-tenured advisors who run high-quality practices. They will benefit from our personalized, boutique service model and culture, as well as our focus on providing sophisticated and differentiated wealth management solutions for their clients."

The advisors have completed their transitions to CoastalOne, where several work together in ensemble practices, including the team at Lone Star Wealth Advisors, who specialize in developing retirement planning strategies that leverage alternative investment solutions that seek to grow clients' portfolios and supplement their retirement incomes. Other advisors recruited include Thomas Schultz of LyfeAdvisors, Rick Goodwin of Income & Wealth Strategies and Chuck Lanza of Integrity Capital Advisory LLC.

Todd Gottel of Lone Star Wealth Advisors said, "The move to CoastalOne was seamless for our team and clients. Kevin and the rest of the firm's management are building something special here, and we are thrilled to be part of it. We look forward to a long relationship with CoastalOne and growing alongside them as they continue to enhance their platform to meet the evolving needs of advisors and clients."

About CoastalOne

CoastalOne, located in Wilmington, Delaware, is an independent broker-dealer and RIA platform that enables financial professionals to maximize the success of their practices. CoastalOne is comprised of Coastal Equities, Inc. (CEI), a FINRA registered independent broker-dealer, and Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. (CIA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. CoastalOne is focused on providing professionals with dedicated support, integrated technology, and a deep understanding of regulatory framework so they can deliver outstanding service and personalized guidance to their clients. Their goal is to become the firm of choice for independent financial professionals and their clients, and their mission is to build life-long client relationships from a foundation of personal service, trust, and collaboration. Learn more at www.Coastal-One.com.

