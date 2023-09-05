CoastalOne Taps Financial Services Leader Yanni V. Bousnakis, CFA to Fill Newly Created Role of Chief Product Officer

Appointment signals organizational emphasis on enhanced product platform and strategy at national independent wealth management organization.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sep. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoastalOne, an exclusive wealth management firm for independent advisors, today announced industry leader Yanni V. Bousnakis, CFA has joined the firm as its Chief Product Officer. Mr. Bousnakis, whose bona fides include leadership roles at Kestra Financial, Cetera and LPL Financial, will oversee CoastalOne's efforts to significantly expand its wealth management capabilities, including its investment advisory solutions. He will report directly to CoastalOne's Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Keefe.

"We are embarking on a new era here at CoastalOne, elevating both the advisor and client experience on multiple fronts," said Mr. Keefe. "Yanni brings 20-plus years of product strategy and front-line platform development expertise to this new role. We're thrilled to have someone of his caliber on board to drive this transformational change and lead our growing team of specialists in the development and management of our product strategy and offerings."

Prior to joining CoastalOne, Mr. Bousnakis served as SVP, Head Advisory Platforms & Investment Solutions at Kestra Financial, where he was responsible for creating and maintaining the strategic direction of the firm's advisory platform and investment products to ensure they supported the needs of the firm's advisors and their clients. Earlier in his career, he was Head of Investment Solutions at Cetera Financial, where he led the design, development and management of the organization's advisory platform. During his tenure, he provided strategic vision, devised features and led project development through each phase until successful launch of its new advisory platform. He has also served in leadership roles at First Allied Securities, LPL Financial and Scudder Investments.

"CoastalOne is a firm on the move. We have new ownership committed to implementing a dynamic growth strategy, a new CEO in Kevin, and a solid infrastructure to build upon," said Mr. Bousnakis. "While we're evolving to build out our platform to include a much broader range of resources, tools and solutions, we're remain committed to our roots: we're an advisor-centric firm with an advisor-first support model. That's not going to change."

About CoastalOne

CoastalOne, located in Wilmington, Delaware, is an independent broker-dealer and RIA platform that enables financial professionals to maximize the success of their practices. CoastalOne is comprised of Coastal Equities, Inc. (CEI), a FINRA registered independent broker-dealer, and Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. (CIA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. CoastalOne is focused on providing professionals with dedicated support, integrated technology, and a deep understanding of regulatory framework so they can deliver outstanding service and personalized guidance to their clients. Their goal is to become the firm of choice for independent financial professionals and their clients, and their mission is to build life-long client relationships from a foundation of personal service, trust, and collaboration. Learn more at www.Coastal-One.com.

