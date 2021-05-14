Coasting for Kids: Give Kids The World Announces Amusement Park Event for 2021 Season

KISSIMMEE, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Kids The World Village is partnering with seven of the nation's top theme and amusement parks this summer to stage Coasting for Kids – a fundraising program that enables participants to experience the thrill and excitement of their favorite local attractions while giving back to charity. Proceeds will benefit the Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost.

New for 2021, participating venues will host a series of unique Summer Olympics-style challenges customized by location. They include Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana (June 5); Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas (July 31); Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville, Kentucky (August 7); Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Virginia (August 21); Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas (August 28); Lake Compounce in Bristol, Connecticut (September 4); and Kennywood in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania (September 5.) Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded in various fun and adventurous categories.

To participate, children and adults can visit www.gktw.org/coasting to view the list of participating parks and register online. Those who donate or raise a minimum of $100 for Give Kids The World will receive a special Coasting for Kids pass, giving them complimentary access and exclusive perks at their park of choice, along with a Coasting for Kids t-shirt.

"We are grateful for the support of these amazing theme parks," said Give Kids The World President & CEO Pamela Landwirth. "Together with Coasting for Kids participants and our generous sponsors, their efforts will help us create priceless memories and unforgettable experiences for children and families facing unimaginable challenges."

Tragically, more than 27,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with a critical illness every year, and half of those eligible for a wish choose to visit Central Florida and its world-famous theme parks and attractions. Give Kids The World Village is the nonprofit that fulfills these wishes – providing every child and his/her family with an all-inclusive dream vacation that includes transportation; accommodations in one of the Village's 166 storybook residential villas; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; donated theme park tickets; and priceless interactive experiences at the Village, a remarkable destination of its own, featuring an array of accessible rides, attractions and creative learning experiences. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 176,000 families from all 50 states and 76 countries.

Rated Four Stars by Charity Navigator for the 15th consecutive year, Give Kids The World Village is located at 210 S. Bass Road in Kissimmee, FL. For more information, visit www.gktw.org.

