Coastline Academy Is Sixth Fastest-Growing Education Company in America

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastline Academy , the modern driving school, today announced it has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the country's most successful private businesses and is a key benchmark for entrepreneurial success.

Coastline Academy was named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking 520th overall, 80th in California and 6th in the education sector. Donnell Holmes, Instructor Manager, is seen working with one of Coastline Academy's newest driving instructors during the instructor training class.

For the 2022 list, Coastline Academy was ranked sixth in the education industry, 80th in the state of California and 520th overall. During the last three years, Coastline Academy has reported 1,192% revenue growth, which includes expanding into six states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada and Texas.

This is the first appearance on the Inc. 5000 list for Coastline, as they continue on their mission of eradicating car crashes across the country.

Coastline Academy believes people learning to drive deserve the best education experience in the world, which begins with the Driver's Ed course . Whether it's a student's first time behind the wheel or they need a brush up before their driving test, Coastline offers driving lessons that will make them a safer and more confident driver for the rest of their life.

"We live by our core values of people first, transparency and efficiency. We believe the key to safety is finding and hiring the best instructors and holding them to the highest standard of instructor training," said Nigel Tunnacliffe, Co-Founder and CEO at Coastline Academy. "We are the only driving school in most states to perform independent background and drug screens on all employees who interact with students, as well as recording audio and video of each lesson to ensure everyone's safety."

Focusing on the areas most important to their customers, like clean, late-model cars equipped with the latest safety equipment; engaging, always-updated online courses; and online scheduling and booking to provide world-class convenience, has allowed Coastline Academy to become the fastest-growing and largest behind-the-wheel driving school in the United States.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

