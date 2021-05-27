Coastline College Congratulates and Graduates the Class of 2021 with Virtual Commencement

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, June 4th, 2021, Coastline College's 44th commencement ceremony, will be held virtually at 4:00 pm, on the Coastline YouTube Channel. Coastline will recognize the accomplishments of 2054 graduates earning degrees and certificate for the 2020-2021 academic year. A total of 265 will be graduating with honors with 20 valedictorians.

Coastline College is deeply committed to achieving the highest level of academic excellence and student success. The breadth of programs offered at Coastline College range from traditional degrees leading to transfer, associate degrees, career education certificates and non-traditional certificates for Acquired Brain Injury and intellectually delayed students. Coastline provides educational and career pathways to the military community (active duty, reserves, national guard, veterans, and family members), corporations and incarcerated students.

Coastline College serves a special diverse student population. The graduating class of 2021 represents students of all ages, all ethnicities, all abilities from different backgrounds and circumstance, and socio-economic status. Some of these graduating students have had to overcome tremendous obstacles or adversities to reach this day of graduation. Some have been homeless, some have been in the military and seen combat, and some have had traumatic brain injury. Many of Coastline's students are trailblazers and the first in their families to go to college. The ages of Coastline's graduates range from 19 years old to 81 years young. Despite life's complications, these students are achieving, prevailing, and making a success of themselves in the process.

"We are proud of our graduates and congratulate the many students reaching this significant milestone in their lives. Commencement means the beginning, the first step on a journey of who you want to become and what you want to do. We wish all our graduates continued success in their future endeavors." Loretta P. Adrian, Ph.D., President of Coastline College

Community colleges are a first step for university graduates, community leaders and successful professionals and community colleges like Coastline are fundamental to making dreams come true for millions of Americans every year. Please click on the link below for the ceremony: https://www.coastline.edu/student-life/graduation.php

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

