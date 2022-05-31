Coastline College Congratulates and Graduates the Class of 2022 with Hybrid Commencement

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, June 3rd, 2022, Coastline College's 46th commencement ceremony, will be held for the first time on campus at their new Student Services Center, a building that is scheduled to open this summer. The ceremony will also be held virtually live at 6:00 pm, on the Coastline YouTube Channel for the 80% of Coastline students that are remote graduates. Coastline will recognize the accomplishments of 1,048 graduates receiving 2,012 degrees and certificate for the 2021-2022 academic year. A total of 238 will be graduating with honors and 39 students will be graduating as valedictorians.

Coastline College is deeply committed to achieving the highest level of academic excellence and student success. The breadth of programs offered at Coastline College range from traditional credit degrees leading to transfer, associate degrees, and credit career education certificates and noncredit short term vocational certificates of completion. In addition, Coastline acknowledges program completion and accomplishments of students with disabilities and English as a second language learners. Coastline provides educational and career pathways to the military community (active duty, reserves, national guard, veterans, and family members), corporations and students who are currently incarcerated.

Coastline College serves a special diverse student population. The graduating class of 2022 represents students of all ages, all ethnicities, all abilities from different backgrounds and circumstance, and socio-economic status. Some of these graduating students have had to overcome tremendous obstacles or adversities to reach this day of graduation. Some have been homeless, some have been in the military and seen combat, and some have had traumatic brain injury. Many of Coastline's students are trailblazers and the first in their families to go to college. Despite life's complications, these students are achieving, prevailing, and making a success of themselves in the process.

"We are proud of our graduates and congratulate the many students reaching this significant milestone in their lives. Commencement means the beginning, the first step on a journey of who you want to become and what you want to do. We wish all our graduates continued success in their future endeavors." Dr. Vince Rodriguez, President of Coastline College.

Community colleges are a first step for university graduates, community leaders and successful professionals and community colleges like Coastline are fundamental to making dreams come true for millions of Americans every year. Please click on the link below for the ceremony: https://www.coastline.edu/student-life/graduation.php

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline currently offers more than 250 online and other distance education courses.

