Coastline College Designated Again as National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education

The National Centers of Academic Excellence (CAE) in Information Assurance/Cyber Defense designation was jointly established by the National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in 2010. It recognizes excellence in the institutional approach to cybersecurity, excellence of the academic program, broad inculcation of cybersecurity in all facets of the institution (including academic programs, information technology policies, and broad awareness of cybersecurity issues across the campus), faculty and staff development, and the institution's outreach to the community.

"It is an honor to have Coastline College's Cybersecurity program receive the designation of Center of Academic Excellence again this year. This identification as CAE by DHS and NSA is further demonstration of Coastline College's ongoing commitment to the development of cyber defense education pathways and cybersecurity workforce development initiatives," said Professor Tobi West, CISSP, GCFE, CCFE, CIS/CST Department Chair, Coastline College.

Coastline's Cybersecurity program offers a traditional 60-unit Associate of Science degree, in addition to a number of career certificates, the program provides professional development, assistance with curriculum development, and application support for other colleges in the South Western region. Cybersecurity students learn how to design, manage, and secure computer network systems to prepare for a variety of positions in this specialized field. The program's curriculum includes courses in Security, Ethical Hacking, and Digital Forensics. The program continues to host many regional cybersecurity events and has received numerous national grants.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College has been selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

